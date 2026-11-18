Jonathan Castagna scores his first 2 NHL goals as the Flames beat the Sharks 5-2
The visiting team defeated the hosts five to two; the winning side secured the victory behind two goals from a rookie
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SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Jonathan Castagna scored his first career NHL goal and added another, and Dustin Wolf made 21 saves as the Calgary Flames beat the San Jose Sharks 5-2 on Tuesday night.
Matt Coronato and Martin Pospisil each scored for Calgary (10-11-1), with Pospisil adding an assist. Simon Nemec also scored.
Adam Gaudette and Mason Marchment scored for the Sharks (10-12-2). Yaroslav Askarov stopped 24 shots.
Gaudette opened the scoring early in the first period for his second goal of the season after Marchment found him with a backdoor pass.
Coronato tied the game moments later with his fifth goal of the season, finishing a 3-on-1 opportunity.
Pospisil gave Calgary a 2-1 lead late in the first period with his fourth goal of the season on a backhand shot.
Nemec extended the lead to 3-1 early in the second period with a power-play goal, his first goal for Calgary since being traded from the New Jersey Devils in June.
Castagna made it 4-1 early in the third period, and boos broke out from fans at SAP Center.
Marchment scored a late power-play goal to cut Calgary’s lead to 4-2, but Castagna scored his second goal with a minute remaining in the third period on a backhand shot.
Up next
Flames: Host the Minnesota Wild on Thursday night.
Sharks: Host the Seattle Kraken on Saturday night.
See AP’s full NHL coverage here
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