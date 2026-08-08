Jorge Messi, Lionel’s father and lifelong, unconditional supporter of the Argentine national team’s hero, dies at 68

Jorge Messi, the father of Argentine national team captain Lionel Messi, died in the last few hours, as confirmed by LA NACION. Messi Sr., 68, had been hospitalized at a medical center in the city of Rosario. He was married to Celia Cuccittini and was also the father of Rodrigo, Matías, and María Sol.

Lionel Messi’s story cannot be understood without the constant presence of Jorge, his closest confidant. From his early days in Rosario to his rise as a global superstar and captain of the Argentine national team, Mr. Messi took charge of the contractual, commercial, and administrative decisions surrounding the soccer player. Over time, his role expanded beyond that of a father to become the primary manager and negotiator for the former FC Barcelona star.

Jorge Messi: How He Managed Lionel’s Career Since His Arrival at Barcelona

The professional bond between father and son was forged at a very early age. In 2000, they both decided to travel to Catalonia to seek an opportunity with FC Barcelona, in order to secure the medical treatment the young prospect needed.

Jorge Messi, father and agent of Lionel Messi - holding his son's trophy of 'Best player of the World Cup - following the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Final match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium on December 18, 2022 in Lusail City, Qatar Jean Catuffe - Getty Images Europe

According to a 2020 report in The New York Times, ever since that first signing agreement was scribbled on a napkin, Jorge has acted not only as a father but also as the chief negotiator and protector of his son’s interests.

Despite the tax fraud charges both faced in 2016—for which they were convicted by a Spanish court—the Rosario star’s father continued to serve as his main source of support. This allowed “Diez” to focus on his performance on the field, while Jorge coordinated deals with global brands and managed the family’s investments.

Jorge Messi: The Day He Denied Lionel’s Contract with Saudi Arabia

In May 2023, amid reports linking La Pulga to an imminent transfer to a Saudi Arabian club, Jorge spoke out publicly to deny any agreement. According to Reuters, the soccer player’s father took to social media to clarify that there was no formal commitment with any Middle Eastern clubs.

Lionel Messi of Argentina with his father Jorge Messi following the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Final match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium on December 18, 2022 in Lusail City, Qatar Jean Catuffe - Getty Images Europe

“There is absolutely nothing in the works with any club for next year. The decision will never be made before Lionel finishes the league season with PSG,” he stated in an official release. He also emphasized the need to finish the season before evaluating any future offers.

“We can assure you that there’s nothing going on with anyone. Nothing verbal, nothing signed, nothing agreed upon—and there won’t be until the end of the season,” concluded the Argentine captain’s father.

Inter Miami: Jorge Messi’s Role in the Negotiations for Lionel

The transfer of Lionel Scaloni’s star player to Major League Soccer (MLS) was a complex process that spanned three years. According to ABC News, Jorge Mas, managing co-owner of Inter Miami, confirmed that the negotiations involved direct and sustained contact with Messi’s inner circle.

The negotiations included meetings in various cities, such as Barcelona, Miami, Rosario, and Doha, where Mas worked tirelessly to close the deal. While David Beckham focused on the athletic aspects with the player, Jorge led the negotiations on behalf of his son.

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF greets his parents, Jorge Messi and Celia Cuccittini after the 2025 MLS Cup Playoff match between Inter Miami CF and Nashville SC at Chase Stadium on November 08, 2025 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida Leonardo Fernandez - Getty Images North America

In addition, Joan Laporta, president of Barcelona, said he spoke with Jorge to inform him of his intention to bring Lionel back to the Blaugrana team. “We had an agreement with LaLiga to allocate part of our resources to Messi. It was included in the viability plan. We communicated this to Jorge Messi. He told me that Leo had had a very difficult year in Paris and that he wanted less pressure. With our offer, he would have remained under pressure, and I understood his decision,” he explained.

What We Know About Jorge Messi’s Death

On June 18, following Argentina’s first match against Algeria in the 2026 World Cup, strong rumors emerged about a complication in the player’s father’s condition. Hours later, the Messi family issued a statement denying reports of his death and confirming that he was receiving treatment for a medical condition.

“The Messi family reports that Jorge is dealing with a health issue. He is currently under medical supervision, recovering, and making favorable progress given his condition,” they posted that day.

Messi explicó por qué se quebró en llanto tras el primer gol

Following the Argentine national team’s 3-0 victory over Algeria in their 2026 World Cup opener, the star of the match, Lionel Messi, explained why he got emotional and broke down in tears after scoring the first of his three goals. “I’ve had a tough few days,” he revealed.

He added: “It had nothing to do with sports. I went through some difficult and trying days. I’m grateful to the team and all my teammates. They were always by my side and gave me the strength I needed to get better.”

El Club Atlético Newell's Old Boys despide con profundo dolor y pesar a Jorge Messi, quien falleció a los 68 años de edad en la ciudad de Rosario.



Reconocido hincha leproso, empresario y padre del capitán del seleccionado argentino, Lionel Andrés Messi.



Jorge fue el sostén y la… pic.twitter.com/8dFPMRdM9Z — Newell’s Old Boys (@Newells) August 8, 2026

After spending several days under observation at a Buenos Aires medical center, Jorge was discharged on June 26 and returned to Rosario.

Messi was in his hometown after the loss to Spain in the final and spent more than a week with his father, until July 29. He returned to Inter Miami, where he trained with his teammates on Friday.

Newell’s Old Boys, the team Jorge supported, paid tribute to him on Saturday morning “with deep sorrow and grief.”

Spanish to English version by Bárbara Santana Vázquez