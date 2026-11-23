MADRID (AP) — Players must adapt to the demands of modern soccer and accept the risks that come with the game if they want to continue earning the high salaries offered by today’s contracts, Real Madrid coach José Mourinho said Monday.

Mourinho was responding to a question about the impact of the crowded soccer calendar following serious injuries sustained by Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane and Paris Saint-Germain forward Désiré Doué over the weekend.

“If we want money, we have to work hard and take risks. That’s life,” Mourinho said ahead of Madrid's Champions League game against PSV Eindhoven on Tuesday. “And if there’s any player who wants to go on strike because we play too many matches, then we’ll have to ask him whether he wants to earn 50% less.”

Doué will need surgery after rupturing the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his right knee during PSG’s 3-2 win at Nice in Ligue 1 on Saturday. Ballon d’Or winner Kane faces a few months out after tearing a ligament in his left ankle on Friday in a 1-1 draw with Cologne in the Bundesliga. He has undergone surgery.

“Everything on a financial level carries a lot of weight,” Mourinho said. “And we have to adapt, we have to endure and adjust to a new and difficult situation. And it’s difficult.”

Mourinho acknowledged that playing fewer matches would be preferable, but said financial interests would continue to dictate the crowded calendar involving clubs and national teams.

Doué was with France and Kane with England during the most recent international break that ended last week.

“We, club managers, wonder why there are so many international fixtures, trips for friendlies and this (Nations League) that isn't good for anything," Mourinho said. "But that's just a club coach speaking. For national team coaches, these are crucial matches, and for the federations too. They are important for the federations’ finances. It’s a conflict of interest from a sporting perspective, but in the end it’s money that decides everything, so let’s just get on with playing.”

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