Journeyman goalie Matt Tomkins stars for the Oilers in just his seventh NHL start

NEW YORK (AP) — Matt Tomkins' hockey journey started in the Edmonton suburb of Sherwood Park. Along the way, he tended goal at Ohio State, played for teams like the Indy Fuel and Rockford IceHogs in the minors and Frolunda and Farjestads BK in Sweden and became Canada's starter at the 2022 Olympics in the Beijing bubble when the NHL pulled out at the last minute.

“It’s been a long road, for sure," Tomkins said. “It’s taken me a lot of different places.”

He finally debuted in the top league in the world in 2023, a few months after turning 29. Now 32, he is back with his hometown Oilers and Sunday was spectacular in backstopping them to an 11th win in 15 games to start the season.

Making his first start since April 17, 2024 and seventh in the NHL, Tomkins was the first star of the game for stopping 27 of the 28 shots he faced and beating the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden.

“He was awesome for us,” said captain Connor McDavid. "He just gave us a chance to win. ... He was just solid, honestly: made the saves he needed to and gave us a chance.”

Tomkins wasn't sure he'd get this chance again, let alone for the team he grew up cheering for. During the 928 days since he started for the Tampa Bay Lightning in their 2023-24 regular-season finale, he'd played in 74 games in the American Hockey League for the Syracuse Crunch and Bakersfield Condors.

“The human element, there’s maybe a little bit of doubt,” Tomkins said. “Not from your ability, but more so just the opportunity. There’s only 64 jobs at any given time and incredible goalies all over the world are fighting for them every single day.”

It took injuries to fellow goalies Devon Levi and Frederik Andersen, plus the scheduling of games on back-to-back days this weekend to get Tomkins this opportunity. Taking advantage of it brought joy to not only him but his teammates out of appreciation for what it has taken for Tomkins to reach this point.

“So nice,” McDavid said. "He’s a great dude, an unbelievable dude. He worked so hard this summer in Edmonton and just so happy for him. Obviously, it’s a cool place — a cool place to play, a special building. Really cool. I’m happy for him.”

With Tristan Jarry coming off back-to-back shutouts and Levi and Andersen working their way back to being available, this may be Tomkins' only chance in his latest call-up. With the spotlight shining on him, he took full advantage.

“It’s been a couple of years since I’ve played in the league, so definitely excited to get the nod,” Tomkins said. "Just tried to enjoy the day and take it all in and do my part to contribute and help the team win.”

Tomkins has had a lot of teams over the years at the junior level, in college and in the ECHL and AHL. He's not complaining one bit about those bus rides and pit stops along the way after authoring a memorable performance in a place known as the world's most famous arena.

“It’s been tough, but it’s been enjoyable at the same time,” Tomkins said. "I love to play, and my career has taken me all over the world, and I’ve enjoyed every step. Obviously, to end up here today and growing up in Edmonton, being an Oilers fan, and to have this opportunity, it’s just been an incredible and really fun journey.”

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