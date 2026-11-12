J.P. Estrella scores 18 points as No. 20 Michigan beats Marquette 84-70

ANN ABROR, Mich. (AP) — J.P. Estrella scored 11 of his 18 points in the first half to help No. 20 Michigan take control in an 84-70 win over Marquette on Wednesday night.

The Wolverines (2-1) trailed by seven midway through the first half before closing with 20-5 run to lead 35-27 at halftime.

Michigan had three players make 3-pointers early in the second half to go ahead by 14 points and Marquette coach Shaka Smart responded by benching his starters.

That didn't work for the Golden Eagles (2-1).

The Wolverines went ahead by 22 points midway through the half and they kept a comfortable cushion thanks to their backcourt and balanced scoring.

Michigan's Elliot Cadeau had 13 of his 17 points in the second half and Trey McKenney scored 11 of 15 points after halftime. Quinn Costello scored 15 points and Moustapha Thiam had nine points, 12 rebounds and three blocks for the Wolverines.

The Golden Eagles, coming off a 20-loss season, started this campaign with lopsided wins over Mercyhurst and Detroit Mercy at home before playing their first away game at Michigan and finding out much they need to improve.

Marquette's Colin Porter, a Liberty transfer, had 21 points after scoring a total of three points in his first two games. Golden Eagles guard Adrien Stevens scored in double figures for the second straight game with 16 points against a school where he has family ties.

Stevens’ father, Larry, was a second-team All-Big Ten defensive end at Michigan and his mother, Danielle, played soccer for the Wolverines. His grandfather, Curtis Greer, earned a spot in the Michigan Athletics Hall of Honor after helping the football program win three conference titles in the late 1970s as a star defensive lineman.

Up next

Marquette: Plays Missouri in Chicago on Sunday.

Michigan: Hosts William & Mary on Sunday.

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