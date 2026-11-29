CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Julius Randle scored 28 points, Michael Porter Jr. added 23 and the Brooklyn Nets raced out to a 27-point lead in the first half and held on to beat the Charlotte Hornets 118-116 on Saturday night.

Day’Ron Sharpe added 19 points and 12 rebounds for the Nets, who shot 54% from the field.

Coby White led Charlotte with 37 points and Naz Reid added 27. Rookie Hannes Steinbach finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Hornets, who lost their seventh straight game.

Down 14 with 4 minutes remaining, the Hornets rallied to cut the lead to two with 13 seconds left on a floater by Reid. White came up with a block on a Sharpe dunk attempt at the other end, giving the Hornets the ball and a chance to win with 3 seconds left.

After a timeout, White brought the ball up the court and there was contact between he and Sharpe near midcourt as time expired, but no foul was called. Charlotte never got a shot off.

As Hornets fans screamed, coach Charles Lee pleaded for a foul, but the officials simply walked off the floor to boos from the home crowd.

The Nets were coming off a 124-100 loss in Toronto on Friday night, but it was the Hornets who looked like the jetlagged team.

Brooklyn bolted to a 27-point lead in the second quarter behind 16 points from Porter in the opening period. The Hornets shot 37% in the first half and were outrebounded 26-18.

The Hornets showed some signs of life in the third quarter behind Steinbach, cutting the lead to six shortly after Grant Williams and Porter got into a shoving match under the Nets' basket. Double technical fouls were assessed.

Brandon Miller, who received a five-year, $209 million contract extension in the offseason from the Hornets, went 1 of 14 from field and finished with four points. Still, the Hornets were a plus-12 with Miller on the floor.

Charlotte center Moussa Diabate was a late scratch because of an illness.

Up next

Nets: Host the Thunder on Monday night.

Hornets: Close out four-game homestand against Wizards on Monday night.

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