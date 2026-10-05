Jürgen Klopp's fresh start with Germany is being measured in enthusiasm, not results

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s Jürgen Klopp era has started with just one win from four games.

Klopp avoided becoming the first Germany coach not to win any of his first three games in charge, but he also oversaw the country’s first loss to Greece , which spoiled his home debut last week.

Four consecutive Nations League matches during the first international break of the season gave Klopp time to experiment and draw conclusions that may yet lead to success, but they also showed there won’t be a quick fix for the German national team after a decade of disappointment .

Germany imagines itself as a soccer heavyweight with four World Cup titles (three as West Germany) and a long tradition of being among the best. In recent years it has been overtaken in Europe by France, Spain, England and Portugal. Even presumed weaker nations like Greece – which won 1-0 in Augsburg last week and drew 0-0 in Thessaloniki on Sunday – have managed to upset Germany with concerning regularity.

Germany was knocked out of the World Cup by Paraguay at the first knockout stage , ending Julian Nagelsmann’s increasingly prickly spell in charge and ushering in Klopp’s entrance as potential savior.

Klopp began his tenure by naming two squads with a combined roster of 44 players including a host of first-time call-ups, boosting enthusiasm among fans and offering fresh perspectives to players. It sent a signal that good performances in the Bundesliga can be rewarded with international call-ups.

Encouraging signs

Germany opened with a 1-1 draw against the Netherlands in Klopp’s first game in charge, followed with the defeat to Greece, then beat Serbia 2-0 in Munich before Sunday’s draw in Thessaloniki.

Klopp said he was “super happy” after seeing the progress his young team had made against Serbia and Greece.

“I didn’t think such football would be possible with this group after a week,” said Klopp, who praised team captain Florian Wirtz and Freiburg winger Derry Scherhant among others.

“A couple of weeks ago we were saying German football is in the cellar. We have no talent. We’re missing it here, we’re missing it there,” Klopp said. “I worked with 44 German players over two weeks, and they certainly don’t lack talent. They all want to work hard. And when the players arrive the next time, the German national team’s hard drive will not be empty. We won’t have to start from scratch.”

Klopp handed debuts to 10 players altogether. Freiburg’s Philipp Treu made his debut at right back against the Netherlands and he also played the full games against Serbia and the draw against Greece.

“We now have alternatives in many positions,” Klopp said.

Difficult decisions ahead

Germany next faces Serbia away on Nov. 13, before hosting the Netherlands in Berlin three days later.

“Of course we won’t have 44 players there. It will be a smaller squad, that’s clear,” said Klopp, hinting at the dilemmas he now faces.

Klopp will likely have to decide between the impressive Aleksandar Pavlović and Bayern Munich teammate Joshua Kimmich in midfield, while his other dilemmas including picking between Marc-André ter Stegen and Jonas Urbig in goal.

“We’ve taken the first step,” Klopp said.

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