Justin Herbert and the Chargers are still winless with a tough stretch looming

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers' growing pains have turned into a full-blown crisis.

Winless to start a season for the first time since 2017, the Chargers (0-4) are looking up from the bottom of the AFC West. There's little relief in sight, with the upcoming schedule featuring a tough stretch against contenders Denver, Kansas City and Baltimore.

Salvaging the season by making the playoffs for a third consecutive season under coach Jim Harbaugh seems improbable unless the offense improves quickly under new coordinator Mike McDaniel.

Harbaugh insisted after a 30-23 loss at Seattle on Sunday that McDaniel's job is not in jeopardy.

Justin Herbert has struggled early on in McDaniel's system, with six interceptions and 12 sacks in four games. Lack of protection for Herbert was an issue last season, too, when he was the second-most sacked QB in the league.

The Chargers have precedent on their side. They're the only team in NFL history to make the playoffs after starting 0-4, doing so in 1992 when they played in San Diego.

In 2017, when they moved back to Los Angeles, they rallied from an 0-4 start to finish 9-7 but missed the playoffs.

What’s working

The offense showed signs of life in the fourth quarter against Seattle. Herbert rebounded from a forgettable first half to go 14 of 17 for 163 yards with a touchdown over the final two quarters against the Seahawks' elite defense. Trailing 30-13, Herbert engineered a comeback looking like his old self before McDaniel came aboard with his complex schemes. The rally came up short when Herbert got sacked and fumbled in the closing minutes, but if the offense can build on the way it played in crunch time, a first win could be within reach.

What needs help

The running game lacks a focal point. Omarion Hampton, Keaton Mitchell and Kimani Vidal have played in a rotation the last two weeks. Hampton ran for 45 yards on nine carries with a touchdown against the Seahawks. The No. 2 rusher? Herbert with 40 yards on six carries.

Stock up

The defense under new coordinator Chris O'Leary has improved after a shaky debut in Week 1 against Arizona. Khalil Mack had a sack for the third straight game, while Tuli Tuipulotu's highlights included his first career interception, a pair of quarterback hits and six tackles.

Stock down

Injuries forced the offensive line to play four rookies in front of Herbert against Seattle. Depending on the severity, the O-line could be shorthanded again against Denver. LG Kayode Awosika was already out with a hamstring injury and C Tyler Biadasz was lost for the season after a knee injury in training camp. Herbert credited the rookies for holding their own on short notice, but that's not viable going forward.

Key injuries

RT Joe Alt (neck) went out late in the first half against Seattle. LT Rashawn Slater (ankle) was in a walking boot after the game. WR Ladd McConkey (foot) left in the third quarter. LG Trevor Penning (head) also went out.

Key number

5 — The Chargers are one of five teams to start the season 0-4, and two of them — Houston and Miami — are upcoming opponents.

Up next

The Chargers host Denver in an AFC West showdown on Sunday in their only home game this month. The teams split their two meetings last season, with each winning at home.

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