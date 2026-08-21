K-State turns the page after Klieman’s retirement with former star QB Collin Klein back in charge

Kansas State

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — 2025 record: 6-6

Expectations

Kansas State had high expectations last season, then lost its opener to Iowa State in Ireland, barely beat North Dakota, lost at home to Army and then was beaten by Arizona on the road. The season, which ultimately ended in a 6-6 record, took its toll on coach Chris Klieman, who chose to retire after qualifying the Wildcats for six bowl games in seven seasons.

Don't expect expectations to be diminished with a new coach, though. Kansas State acted quickly in bringing back former Heisman Trophy finalist and famous alumnus Collin Klein, who had been serving as the offensive coordinator at Texas A&M. His whose ability to connect with players and the fanbase has made for a relatively easy transition.

“This is home for me. It’s a dream come true,” Klein said, “and I'm so grateful for our administration and our players and all the effort that has been put in in the last six months as we build this thing and move it forward.”

The return of electric-if-inconsistent quarterback Avery Johnson and a schedule that ranks as one of the easiest in the country — Nicholls, Washington State and Tulane out of conference, and no Texas Tech or BYU in league play — should allow the Wildcats to be in the mix for the league championship game.

Strength of the Wildcats remains the offense

Johnson has been maddening in his Kansas State tenure, showing flashes of brilliance but also moments that left fans scratching their heads. The return of Klein, who like Johnson was a dual-threat quarterback, may bring out the best in him.

Joe Jackson is back after thriving at running back last season, but much of the offensive line has turned over along with the wide receiver corps. Missouri transfer Josh Manning and Texas A&M transfer Izaiah Williams are among the new pass-catchers who should make an immediate impact, while returnees Jaron Tibbs and Adonis Moise will also be in the mix.

Weakness could become strength if new-look defense shines

The Wildcats gave up nearly 400 yards and more than 26 points per game last season, so the fervent hope is new coordinator Jordan Peterson — who was co-defensive coordinator at Texas A&M the past two seasons — can turn a weakness into a strength.

It doesn't help his cause that edge rushers Tobi Osunsanmi and Chiddi Obiazor transferred to Indiana.

But the Wildcats also landed one of the best edge prospects in the portal when Oklahoma State's Wendell Gregory decided to stay in the Big 12. He'll be joined by Kennesaw State transfer Elijah Hill in a defensive front that is crucial to Kansas State's success.

In the defensive backfield, Zashon Rich is coming off a breakthrough season. Ja'Son Prevard (Virginia) and Kaleb Patterson (Illinois) are two high-profile transfers while freshman Josiah Vilmael may force his way onto the field on his sheer ability.

New faces

WR Josh Manning (transfer from Missouri), WR Izaiah Williams (transfer from Texas A&M), OL Tanner Morley (transfer from Colorado State), DT Kamari Burns (transfer from Cincinnati), CB Kaleb Patterson (transfer from Illinois).

Key losses

DE Tobi Osunsanmi (transfer to Indiana), DE Chiddi Obiazor (transfer to Indiana), WR Jayce Brown (transfer to LSU), RB Dylan Edwards (transfer to Kansas), LB Austin Romaine (transfer to Texas Tech).

Biggest games for the Wildcats

Vs Kansas (Oct. 17), vs Arizona (Nov. 21), at Iowa State (Nov. 28).

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football