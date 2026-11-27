DUESSELDORF, Germany (AP) — Agit Kabayel has the belt. Now he needs to look the part.

The unbeaten Kabayel (27-0) became the first German boxer to be heavyweight world champion since Max Schmeling in 1932 when he was handed the WBC heavyweight title after Oleksandr Usyk vacated his belts earlier this year.

His first defense Saturday comes at home in Germany against 42-year-old Nelson Hysa (25-0), who could become boxing's ultimate late developer after an unconventional route to the top.

“It’s my era. I’m writing my own story right now,” Kabayel said Thursday.

Get past Hysa, and bigger fights could open up.

Kabayel has said he's had contact with Filip Hrgovic's camp about a unification fight with the IBF champion . WBO champ Daniel Dubois could be another option, or the winner of next month's mega-fight between former champions Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua .

The fight is in the same soccer stadium in Duesseldorf where Kabayel's old sparring partner Fury beat Wladimir Klitschko by unanimous decision exactly 11 years earlier.

The Klitschko brothers spent years fighting in Germany and winning, and Fury's win sent interest in boxing in Germany into decline. Kabayel aims to turn the tide.

“When was a stadium sold out (for boxing) in Germany? I can only remember 11 years ago, same date, same stadium, because I was there myself,” Kabayel said.

He has known Fury for years and credits him with “kind of putting me on the map” as a fighter.

Kabayel is representing Germany but also his Kurdish roots. Hysa is flying the flag for Albania, which has never had a heavyweight champ. The heavyweight division's newest challenger is older than Usyk, Fury and Joshua.

With an amateur career going back over two decades, Hysa only turned pro at the age of 37 and hasn't wasted any time since, fighting up to nine times a year. He's already talking up plans for a rematch in Albania after beating Kabayel.

“He’s a big boxer, he’s a good boxer, but this doesn’t mean that I will not beat him,” Hysa said Thursday.

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