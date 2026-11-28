KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Jaylen Smith had 27 points in Kansas City's 91-83 win over Southeast Missouri State on Saturday.

Smith went 10 of 16 from the field (5 for 9 from 3-point range) for the Roos (4-5). Lincoln Goodwin scored 21 points while going 5 of 8 and 10 of 10 from the free-throw line, and added six assists. Assane Diop shot 4 of 9 from the field and 7 for 8 from the line to finish with 15 points.

Fontaine Williams led the Redhawks (3-5) in scoring, finishing with 18 points and four assists. Darrion Sutton added 11 points and seven rebounds for Southeast Missouri State. Alonzo Clawson-Smith also had 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.