ST. LOUIS (AP) — Aleksanteri Kaskimaki's goal in the third period put the St. Louis Blues ahead for good in a 5-3 victory over the Dallas Stars on Friday afternoon.

The goal came at 9:47 of the third period when Kaskimaki's backhander from short range found the back of the net.

Blues goalie Joel Hofer recorded 25 saves while Casey DeSmith had 15 saves for Dallas.

The Blues have won four consecutive home games and are 6-1-0 in their last seven home games.

Jason Robertson scored two goals and an assist for the Stars. Roope Hintz added a goal and an assist.

Dylan Holloway scored two goals including an empty netter. Philip Broberg and Robert Thomas also scored for St. Louis.

Robertson scored at 1:06 of the third but the Blues tied it 3-3 on a power-play goal by Holloway at 6:18.

St. Louis scored twice in the first period and Dallas followed with two power play goals in the second period.

Broberg skated behind the net, and his wraparound shot went in after hitting Esa Lindell’s skate 26 seconds into the game for a quick 1-0 advantage.

Thomas tapped in the puck from just outside the crease after getting a pass from the left circle from Jake Neighbours at 12:19 for a 2-0 lead.

Dallas turned two-man advantage in two goals in the second period, tying the game. Hintz scored on a tap in from in front of the net at 8:38. Robertson followed with a goal at 9:44.

Before the game, the Blues announced they have activated forward Connor McMichael and placed forward Jimmy Snuggerud (upper body) on injured reserve. Snuggerud, 22, has 20 points (14 goals, six assists) in 24 games this season.

Up next

Stars: Host Utah on Saturday.

Blues: Host Washington on on Saturday.

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