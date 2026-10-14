Kawhi Leonard’s return gives Raptors reason for optimism in competitive Eastern Conference

Toronto Raptors

Last season: 46-36, lost to Cleveland in first round of playoffs.

COACH: Darko Rajakovic (4th season, 101-145).

SEASON OPENER: Oct. 21 vs. Chicago.

DEPARTURES: F Brandon Ingram, G Gradey Dick, F Sandro Mamukelashvili.

ADDITIONS: F Kawhi Leonard, F Allen Graves, F Kyle Anderson.

What to expect

The addition of two-time Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard elevates the Raptors to the upper tier of Eastern Conference contenders, but Toronto will face plenty of competition for the top spot. Two of the past three NBA champions have come out of the Atlantic, a division that now features Toronto’s postseason nemesis, LeBron James, in Philadelphia. Still, Leonard and Scottie Barnes give Toronto a powerful frontcourt punch at both ends of the floor, and there’s lots to like about the rest of the roster, too. Immanuel Quickley and RJ Barrett offer veteran leadership and experience, while young players including Ja’Kobe Walter and Collin Murray-Boyles bring energy and intensity.

Strengths and weaknesses

The good: In Barnes and Leonard, the Raptors boast two players with the potential to be among the NBA’s first-team All-Defensive selections. Toronto ranked fifth in the league in defensive rating last season, and Leonard’s prowess on that end of the floor suggests there’s room to get better. Forward Murray-Boyles and guards Walter and Jamal Shead also will contribute to Toronto’s team-wide effort to hound opponents into turnovers.

The not-so-good: Leonard is seven years and two right knee injuries removed from his championship season in Toronto, meaning his health is as big a question as ever. As a Raptor in 2018-19, Leonard played in 84 games between the regular season (60) and playoffs (24) combined. He hasn’t topped that total since. If Leonard is sidelined by injury for a prolonged period, Toronto’s hopes will take a serious hit.

Player to watch

Murray-Boyles showed on-court promise and off-court maturity in his rookie season, particularly in the playoffs, despite dealing with a persistent thumb injury. He took up running over the offseason to slim down and improve his fitness. If Murray-Boyles is able to take a step forward this season, especially on the offensive end, he’ll make the Raptors a deeper and more formidable opponent.

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