GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Marcus Kell scored 20 points as Furman beat Clinton College 108-69 on Saturday.

Kell went 7 of 11 from the field (4 for 8 from 3-point range) for the Paladins (6-1). Abijah Franklin scored 18 points while shooting 7 for 12 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 6 from the free-throw line, and added five rebounds. Cameron Elwer finished 6 of 9 from 3-point range to finish with 18 points, while adding seven assists.

Mykell Lawson led the way for the Golden Bears with 24 points and two steals. Clinton College also got 10 points from Blake Gascoigne

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.