Kentucky starts coach Will Stein era hosting Youngstown State in Wildcats' opener
Youngstown State defeated Mercyhurst 43-10; Kentucky lost to Louisville 41-0 in their last games
- 1 minuto de lectura'
Youngstown State at Kentucky, Saturday, 1 p.m. ET
How to watch: SECN+
Key stats
Youngstown Stat
Overall offense: 484 yards per game
Passing: 232 yards per game
Rushing: 252 yards per game
Scoring: 43 points per game
Overall defense: 241 yards allowed per game
Passing: 212 yards allowed per game
Rushing: 29 yards allowed per game
Scoring: 10 points allowed per game
Kentucky (2025)
Overall offense: 341.1 yards per game (105th in FBS)
Passing: 201.9 yards per game (96th)
Rushing: 139.2 yards per game (86th)
Scoring: 23 points per game (101st)
Overall: 374.2 yards allowed per game (67th in FBS)
Passing: 239.9 yards allowed per game (105th)
Rushing: 134.3 yards allowed per game (45th)
Scoring: 26.4 points allowed per game (75th)
Team leaders
Youngstown State
Passing: Beau Brungard 232 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT, 68.8% completion rate
Rushing: Beau Brungard 119 yards on 21 carries, 2 TDs
Receiving: Antuan Gardner 52 yards on 2 catches
Kentucky (2025)
Passing: Notre Dame transfer Kenny Minchey 6 games, 196 yards, 76.9% completion rate
Rushing: Jason Patterson 560 yards on 57 carries, 1 TD
Receiving: Willie Rodriguez 310 yards on 23 catches, 1 TD
Last game
Youngstown State beat Mercyhurst 43-10 on Aug. 27.
Kentucky lost to Louisville 41-0 on Nov. 29, 2025.
Next game
Youngstown State hosts Duquesne on Sept. 12. Kentucky hosts No. 13 Alabama on Sept. 12.
More AP NCAA Football coverage: Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here , visit the Top 25 here and see AP’s full college football coverage here
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