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Kentucky starts coach Will Stein era hosting Youngstown State in Wildcats' opener

Youngstown State defeated Mercyhurst 43-10; Kentucky lost to Louisville 41-0 in their last games

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Kentucky starts coach Will Stein era hosting Youngstown State in Wildcats' opener
Kentucky starts coach Will Stein era hosting Youngstown State in Wildcats' opener

Youngstown State at Kentucky, Saturday, 1 p.m. ET

How to watch: SECN+

Key stats

Youngstown Stat

Overall offense: 484 yards per game

Passing: 232 yards per game

Rushing: 252 yards per game

Scoring: 43 points per game

Overall defense: 241 yards allowed per game

Passing: 212 yards allowed per game

Rushing: 29 yards allowed per game

Scoring: 10 points allowed per game

Kentucky (2025)

Overall offense: 341.1 yards per game (105th in FBS)

Passing: 201.9 yards per game (96th)

Rushing: 139.2 yards per game (86th)

Scoring: 23 points per game (101st)

Overall: 374.2 yards allowed per game (67th in FBS)

Passing: 239.9 yards allowed per game (105th)

Rushing: 134.3 yards allowed per game (45th)

Scoring: 26.4 points allowed per game (75th)

Team leaders

Youngstown State

Passing: Beau Brungard 232 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT, 68.8% completion rate

Rushing: Beau Brungard 119 yards on 21 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Antuan Gardner 52 yards on 2 catches

Kentucky (2025)

Passing: Notre Dame transfer Kenny Minchey 6 games, 196 yards, 76.9% completion rate

Rushing: Jason Patterson 560 yards on 57 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Willie Rodriguez 310 yards on 23 catches, 1 TD

Last game

Youngstown State beat Mercyhurst 43-10 on Aug. 27.

Kentucky lost to Louisville 41-0 on Nov. 29, 2025.

Next game

Youngstown State hosts Duquesne on Sept. 12. Kentucky hosts No. 13 Alabama on Sept. 12.

More AP NCAA Football coverage: Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here , visit the Top 25 here and see AP’s full college football coverage here

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