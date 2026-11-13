Kings forward Kevin Fiala has assist in season debut after breaking leg at Olympics

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Kings forward Kevin Fiala made his season debut in a 5-2 loss to the New York Islanders on Thursday night, playing for the first time since breaking his left leg at the Milan Cortina Olympics. He had an assist and minus-1 rating in 16:37 of ice time.

Fiala was injured playing for Switzerland in a preliminary round game Feb. 13, causing him to miss the second half of the NHL season. He then missed training camp and the start of this season after undergoing a follow-up surgery in September .

“It was pretty challenging,” Fiala said. “To be honest, I think it's more complicated than a lot of people think about this injury. ... It's a lot of up and downs. But I'm playing now, so I'm very happy to put it behind me and look forward.”

Fiala got the start, playing on the second line with center Quinton Byfield and forward Mats Zuccarello. He got an immediate opportunity to shake off any possible nerves by chasing down a puck in the corner on his first shift.

“I think that moment helped me for sure to feel I'm here, you know,” Fiala said. “Especially after nine months or so missing games, you gotta get in there.”

Fiala had been one of the Kings' top offensive playmakers in his first four seasons with the club, including getting 18 goals and 22 assists in 56 games last season, and the hope was his presence would help shake off their current scoring struggles. Instead, they were held to two goals or fewer for the 10th time in their past 15 games. They are 0-9-1 in those contests.

“I think a lot is about momentum,” Fiala said. “I think we have played pretty good hockey. You know, even today, I thought we had a chance to win the game. ... In important moments, we have to show up. We have to play better, more desperate, better details and all that.”

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