KJ Jackson's 3 TD passes help Arkansas beat North Alabama 31-14 to end 10-game losing streak

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas quarterback KJ Jackson threw three touchdown passes to lead the Razorbacks to a 31-14 win over North Alabama on Saturday.

Jackson, in his second career start, completed 24 of 35 passes for 267 yards and ran for 27 more. His three scores went to three different receivers, one in each of the first three quarters. Eleven different players caught passes for the Razorbacks (1-0), who returned just two of their top seven receivers from 2025.

North Alabama (1-1) picked up its first touchdown late in the third quarter after a Sutton Smith fumble gave the Lions the ball in Razorbacks territory for the first time in the game. A personal foul penalty moved North Alabama into the red zone and quarterback Destin Wade ran it in from 6 yards out to make it 21-7 with 2:10 left in the quarter.

Braylen Russell rushed for a 1-yard touchdown on Arkansas’ next drive, capping an 11-play, 75-yard series. Russell led the Razorbacks with 49 yards rushing on 17 carries.

North Alabama managed just 17 yards of total offense in the first half and just five first downs through the first three quarters. A Wade pass to Xavier Johnson went for 59 yards in the fourth and Wade followed with two straight scambles for 16 yards, the second of which resulted in his second rushing touchdown.

Wade finished 12-of-23 passing for 113 yards. Johnson caught six passes for 82 yards.

Besides Smith’s fumble, Jackson lost a fumble and threw an interception, as well. The Razorbacks also committed eight penalties for 74 yards.

Ismael Cisse, Matt Adcock and Jaden Platt caught Jackson’s touchdown throws. Chris Marshall led the Razorbacks with seven catches for 79 yards.

Arkansas snapped a 10-game losing streak with the victory.

The takeaway

Arkansas probably can’t glean much from Week 1. The defense looked good minus one big play, but against an FCS team that won two games in 2025. The offense was less impressive considering the opponent, though the Lions proved an ideal foe for a team breaking in new starters nearly across the board

After beating Samford last week and hanging in with Arkansas, North Alabama appears to be better than the team that picked up two victories last year.

Up next

Arkansas travels to No. 21 Utah on Saturday.

North Alabama plays Southeastern Louisiana on the road Saturday.

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