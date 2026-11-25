LAS VEGAS (AP) — Karter Knox and Seth Trimble each scored 24 points as No. 25 Louisville defeated No. 5 Texas Tech 72-64 on Tuesday night in the opening round of the Players Era 16 tournament.

Texas Tech cut an eight-point deficit with 1:09 remaining to four with 31 seconds left. Louisville (4-1) scored its final 12 points at the foul line after Trimble’s 3-pointer put the Cardinals up 60-54 with 1:28 to play.

Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn’s layup for the Red Raiders (5-1) trimmed it to 68-64 with 13 seconds remaining. He missed a 3-pointer with 8 seconds left, and Jackson Shelstad grabbed the rebound and made two free throws before the final horn.

Shelstad scored 11 points and went 8 for 8 from the line. Louisville made all 15 of its second-half free throws and finished 21 of 23.

Knox shot 9 of 13 from the field, including 4 for 7 from 3-point range, and Trimble went 3 of 4 from beyond the arc off the bench.

Gibbs-Lawhorn and Darrion Williams scored 17 points apiece for Texas Tech. Cruz Davis added 11.

The Red Raiders led 15-10 midway through the first half before Louisville took a 26-25 lead into the break. Trimble had 10 points and Knox had eight, and they combined to make all four of Louisville’s first-half 3-pointers.

Texas Tech took its last lead at 27-26 with 18:39 to play. Louisville went up by nine, its biggest lead, with 9:32 remaining.

Flory Bidunga had nine rebounds as Louisville finished with a 41-28 advantage on the boards. The Cardinals committed 15 turnovers to Texas Tech’s six but held the Red Raiders to 6-of-27 shooting from 3-point range. Louisville’s bench outscored Texas Tech’s reserves 24-8.

Up next

Louisville plays the winner of St. John’s-Oregon, while Texas Tech faces the loser.

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