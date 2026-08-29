LaFleur says he fully anticipates Packers keeping Josh Jacobs while charges are pending

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur says there are no plans for the team to release running back Josh Jacobs, who faces two misdemeanor charges stemming from what police have described as a physical confrontation with his girlfriend.

“I fully anticipate him being a member of our team,” LaFleur said Friday night after the Packers closed their preseason schedule with a 42-38 victory over the Arizona Cardinals.

The Brown County (Wisconsin) District Attorney’s office filed misdemeanor charges of battery and criminal damage to property against Jacobs on Thursday. The charges arose from an incident that took place three months ago.

When he was asked about Jacobs’ potential availability for the Packers’ Sept. 13 season opener at Minnesota, LaFleur replied that “I can’t really comment on that because I don’t know.”

Jacobs was arrested May 26 after police were called to his home to investigate a disturbance, and he was released from jail the next day.

Jacobs’ lawyers — David Z. Chesnoff, Richard A. Schonfeld, and Clarence F. Duchac III — issued a statement Thursday acknowledging the charges and noting that they “do not include domestic violence.”

“The allegations will be addressed in court, and not in the media,” they said. “Mr. Jacobs respects the District Attorney’s office and the process it followed.”

The NFL has said it is monitoring the case. The Packers said they were aware of the charges and would continue to cooperate with the NFL.

Jacobs rushed for 929 yards and 13 touchdowns last season. That followed a 2024 season in which Jacobs ran for 1,329 yards and 15 touchdowns while earning his third Pro Bowl selection.

Running backs behind Jacobs on Green Bay’s depth chart include MarShawn Lloyd, Pierre Strong Jr. and Chris Brooks.

Lloyd stayed healthy throughout this preseason, but injuries have caused the 2024 third-round pick to play just one game over the last two seasons. Strong spent last season on Green Bay’s practice squad but has 499 career yards rushing. Brooks ran for 106 yards on 27 carries last season while contributing primarily on special teams.

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