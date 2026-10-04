Lagway throws 4 TD passes to lead visiting Baylor to a 55-19 rout of Arizona State

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — DJ Lagway threw for 306 yards and four touchdowns to lead Baylor to a 55-19 rout of Arizona State on Saturday night.

Lagway also ran for an 11-yard score for the Bears, who have won four in a row. Baylor outgained Arizona State 564 total yards to 409.

After going three-and-out on its first drive, Baylor (4-1, 2-0 Big 12) scored touchdowns on each of its next three possessions to take a 21-3 lead.

Ryelan Morris’ 63-yard run off left tackle gave the Bears the lead for good less than 6 minutes into the game.

Arizona State (2-2, 1-1) found the end zone on the first play after the 2-minute timeout on a 30-yard pass from Cutter Boley to a wide-open Miller that made it 21-13.

But the Bears answered with a 36-yard field goal just before halftime, then went 77 yards in nine plays to begin the second half, capped by Lagway’s 3-yard pass to Hawkins Polley. After Baylor’s Ryan Davis intercepted a pass, Lagway found Jadon Porter for a TD.

Carson Smith kicked his third field goal of the game for the Sun Devils, but Caden Knighten countered with a 75-yard touchdown run on Baylor’s next scrimmage play and it was 45-16.

Boley was 25 of 43 for 304 yards and an interception and Reed Harris caught seven passes for 125 yards for the Sun Devils.

The takeaway

Baylor: Since losing its season opener by a point to Auburn in Atlanta, the Bears have won four straight and will get a week off before going back into Big 12 action.

Arizona State: Looked rusty after beating Kansas in London two weeks ago, then were never in the contest in the second half. A home non-conference gives the Sun Devils a chance for a reset before resuming conference play in two weeks at Texas Tech.

Up next

Baylor: Hosts TCU Oct. 17.

Arizona State: Hosts Hawaii next Saturday.

Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here , visit the Top 25 here and see AP’s full college football coverage here .