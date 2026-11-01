Lamar Jackson needs surgery for thumb injury and could miss rest of season, Ravens coach says

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Lamar Jackson needs surgery for a thumb injury he suffered on Baltimore's first offensive snap against Buffalo on Sunday, and the injury could be season-ending, Ravens coach Jesse Minter said.

“That'll be a surgery deal. He'll go to (injured reserve),” Minter said after Baltimore's 36-10 loss . “That's a tough deal.”

Jackson had missed three games with an ankle injury before he was hurt on a pass attempt to Zay Flowers. The two-time MVP was unable to finish his follow-through, and his right hand struck Bills pass rusher Greg Rousseau's arm .

Jackson immediately headed off the field and pointed to his thumb. He took a knee before reaching the sideline and then was escorted up the tunnel. Jackson eventually returned to the sideline, where he watched the second half with his thumb in a splint.

Tyler Huntley replaced him before suffering a toe injury in the second quarter, leaving the Ravens to turn to emergency quarterback Joe Fagnano. Baltimore fell to 4-4, with a home game against Jacksonville looming on Thursday night and a season that could be veering toward disaster.

Huntley got hurt when he was sacked by safety Cole Bishop and fumbled on third-and-8 at the Baltimore 40.

The Ravens listed Huntley’s return as questionable before ruling him out to start the third quarter. Minter did not have an immediate update on Huntley's status, and it's likely Baltimore will need to add a quarterback to the roster before facing the Jaguars.

Fagnano, an undrafted rookie out of UConn, made his NFL debut when he took over on the next series. He completed his first two passes for 28 yards and finished 10 of 21 for 91 yards and an interception.

Baltimore went 1-2 without Jackson as its offensive production dropped off dramatically. With Huntley behind center, the Ravens scored 63 fewer points and averaged 3 fewer yards per play than they did in three games with Jackson.

AP Sports Writer John Wawrow contributed to this report.

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