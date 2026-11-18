LAS VEGAS (AP) — Miro Heiskanen scored from the left circle at 3:36 of overtime to cap a furious comeback by the Dallas Stars, who rallied from two goals down late in regulation and stunned the Vegas Golden Knights 4-3 on Tuesday night.

Wyatt Johnston scored for Dallas with 1:18 left in the third period and Mikko Rantanen with 4.6 seconds remaining — both at 6-on-5 — as the Stars extended their road point streak to seven games (5-0-2).

It was the second head-scratching defeat in a row for the Golden Knights, who lost 6-3 to last-place Vancouver on Sunday.

Rantanen had a goal and three assists, and Nils Lundkvist scored the other Stars goal. Roope Hintz, playing on his 30th birthday, had two assists, as did Jason Robertson. Jake Oettinger stopped 24 shots.

William Karlsson scored twice for the Golden Knights, and Brett Howden had the other Vegas goal. Trevor Connelly posted two assists. Brayden McNabb picked up his 200th career point on a secondary assist in the third period.

Adin Hill took a shutout midway into the third period before the Dallas scoring outburst, finishing with 18 saves.

Mark Stone was left off the scoresheet, leaving him tied with Jonathan Marchessault for the most points in Golden Knights history with 417.

The Golden Knights took a 1-0 lead 40 seconds into the second period when Karlsson scored from the slot.

The game opened up in the third as Karlsson scored with 9:33 left, Lundkvist hit the back of the net just 32 seconds later and Howden got his goal with 7:17 remaining.

That set up one of the wildest finishes early in this NHL season.

Up next

The teams play again Thursday night in Las Vegas.

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