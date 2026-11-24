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Lights go out briefly at Northwest Stadium during 3rd quarter of Bengals-Commanders game
Stadium lights failed during a professional football game; the event caused a four minute delay in play at the venue
- 1 minuto de lectura'
LA NACION
LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — The lights at Northwest Stadium went out during the third quarter of Monday night's game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Washington Commanders, leading to a delay of about four minutes.
The Commanders were in the red zone, trailing 10-7, when the stadium went dark and the game was halted. Washington was approaching the line of scrimmage to run a play on third-and-14 when the lights went out.
After a brief official timeout, the lights came back on and the game returned to action. Jayden Daniels threw incomplete and the Commanders kicked a field goal to tie the game at 10-all.
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