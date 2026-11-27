DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Lions will have more than a week off before their next game.

They need the break.

Detroit's defense, already short-handed without Aidan Hutchinson and Jack Campbell, was also missing DJ Wonnum and Chuck Clark in a 39-35 loss to Chicago on Thanksgiving Day that moved the Bears into first place in the NFC North, ahead of the Lions.

“Atlanta’s next,” coach Dan Campbell said. “I guess take out some of that anger and frustration on them.”

The Lions will have some time to regroup before visiting Atlanta on Dec. 6 after a setback that stings. Detroit blew an 11-point lead midway through the fourth quarter.

“It’s one game. We’re 8-3 with a lot of football ahead of us,” Campbell said. “Everything will be just fine.”

Maybe, but not if the defense can't slow down high-powered offenses.

After giving up just 10 points in the first half, the banged-up unit allowed 29 after halftime. The final points came on Caleb Williams' go-ahead touchdown pass to Rome Odunze with 3 seconds left.

The Lions' offense had a hand in the loss, too.

Jameson Williams failed to catch a pass that ended up getting picked off deep in Chicago territory late in the fourth quarter with Detroit leading by three. Had he held on, it likely would have led to points for the Lions.

On Detroit's next possession, it failed to convert a fourth-and-4 from the Bears 33.

Jahmyr Gibbs could not break a tackle to pick up a first down on a reception, one of the few plays on which the dynamic running back was stopped. He finished with 252 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns.

“We had our opportunities,” Campbell said “We didn’t capitalize. We didn’t finish it.”

What’s working

Gibbs is playing so well that he's making a case to become the first non-quarterback to win the NFL MVP award since running back Adrian Peterson in 2012.

He ran for 205 yards and three touchdowns, including a 70-yard sprint, and had five catches for 47 yards to gain 252 yards for the second time in three games.

Gibbs had 250-plus scrimmage yards and scored at least twice in a game for the third time in his career and just two other players in NFL history have done that: Jim Brown and Marshall Faulk.

Derrick Henry in 2020 is the only other player in league history to pull off the feat twice in a season.

What needs help

The Lions were flagged nine times for 70 yards against the Bears.

“When you get in big games, man, you got to stay disciplined, and we didn’t do that,” Campbell said. “We’ve been really good over the last few weeks.”

Stock up

Derrick Moore, a rookie edge rusher from Michigan, is making the most of opportunities to play more without Hutchinson in the lineup. Moore had two sacks and forced two fumbles against Chicago and has 6 1/2 sacks in his last four games.

Stock down

As spectacular as Williams can be, his latest drop raises more doubts about whether Jared Goff can rely on him in key situations.

Injuries

The Lions will hope Wonnum (back) and Clark (hamstring) can return to play against the Falcons and that the players hurt against Chicago were not seriously injured. CB Roger McCreary (neck), LB Malcom Rodriguez (ankle) and OG Tate Ratledge (ankle, knee) were banged up against the Bears. Detroit lost some depth earlier in the week when DT Skyler Gill-Howard went on injured reserve, needing knee surgery.

Key number

1 — Gibbs is one rushing touchdown away from the 56th of his career, a total that would tie him with Terrell Davis for the most in the first four seasons of an NFL career. Gibbs is tied with Earl Campbell and Eric Dickerson and surpassed LaDainian Tomlinson's total of 54 scores on the ground through four seasons.

Next steps

Rest, recover and get ready to play at Atlanta after a much-needed break.

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