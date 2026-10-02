Long day for Steelers starts with Joey Porter Jr.'s trade, ends with 27-24 loss to Browns

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers got rid of a lingering headache by trading cornerback Joey Porter Jr. to the Cowboys.

Much later in the day, it was replaced by heartache after another loss to the Cleveland Browns.

Andre Szmyt made a career-long, 56-yard field goal with 10 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, giving the Browns a 27-24 victory over Pittsburgh on Thursday night.

It was the Steelers’ fifth consecutive loss in Cleveland and knocked them out of a first-place tie in the AFC North with the Browns, who are a surprising 3-1.

“It’s very frustrating. Unacceptable the way they moved the ball at the end,” Pittsburgh linebacker T.J. Watt said. “We just have to put it together. You just can’t let them move the ball that easily. You just can’t.”

Cleveland quarterback Deshaun Watson shredded the Steelers’ secondary for 181 yards and a touchdown in the first half, when the Browns scored 21 straight points to take a 21-7 advantage.

The back-to-back-to-back TD drives proved extra costly as cornerback Jamel Dean suffered an ankle injury and did not return, weakening a position that Pittsburgh was already thin at.

“Some plays, we've just got to do a better job tackling and getting them on the ground,” Steelers rookie cornerback Daylen Everett said. “You know, you're counting on the guys we have.”

Porter was dealt to Dallas in exchange for a sixth-round draft pick in 2027 and a second-round selection in 2028. The trade was agreed to very early Thursday, ending a protracted contract dispute that left Porter inactive in the first three games.

“On Tuesday, I definitely thought it was a possibility (he would play) and we had a rep count in mind,” Pittsburgh coach Mike McCarthy said. “You hope business never gets in the way of your preparation and playing, but it’s the modern NFL.

“The timing was the night before a game, and I’m sure that’s what the guys woke up to.”

Defensive tackle Cameron Heyward, who has spent his entire 16-year career with the franchise, refused to use Porter’s departure as an excuse. He cited the team’s poor “attention to detail” and not living up to an “elementary school” level of fundamentals.

“We’ve been playing without Joey for the last three weeks,” Heyward said. “I wish him the best, but it had nothing to do with it. We’re four weeks down and this needs to get fixed yesterday.”

The Steelers also lost defensive tackle Derrick Harmon to a foot injury in the second quarter, but rallied to tie it at 24 with 1:42 left in the fourth. Aaron Rodgers threw a 3-yard touchdown to Pat Freiermuth, then called his own number to run in the subsequent 2-point conversion.

“I was like, ‘I can probably get a yard,’” said the 42-year-old Rodgers, who finished with three TDs, two interceptions and 299 yards passing.

Like McCarthy, Rodgers said he “thought Joey might play this week, based on his practice stuff.”

Pittsburgh cornerback Jalen Ramsey experienced a similar contract impasse with the Jaguars in 2019, resulting in a midseason trade to the Los Angeles Rams in his fourth season. Six Pro Bowl selections have followed since leaving Jacksonville, which he believes could be the way Porter's future plays out.

“Everyone is not blessed to play 22 years like (Rodgers), so you've got to do what's best for you,” Ramsey said. “It leaves a sour taste, especially for the fans, but business is business. It's a business decision and you've got to move on. I thought the team handled it well.”

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