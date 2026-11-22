KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Lane Kiffin got another icy reception at Neyland Stadium on Saturday.

Deafening boos, more golf balls and even a banner flying overhead “welcomed” the former Tennessee coach and current LSU coach back to Knoxville for the first time since 2021.

Before the game even started, a small plane dragged a banner that read: “Dolly Hated Kiffin.”

When Kiffin led his team out of the tunnel to play the ninth-ranked Volunteers, he was greeted by a chorus of boos and a fan wearing a mustard bottle costume.

With 3:14 to play and the Volunteers leading 27-13, many from the Tennessee student section hurled golf balls in the direction of the LSU bench. The game stopped for a few minutes, and players moved toward the center of the field to avoid any direct hits.

Once the game was over and the Vols won, Kiffin ordered his team to leave through a side entrance rather than enduring the home crowd again.

The anger of Tennessee fans dates back to 2009 when Kiffin spent one year there as head coach before bolting for USC. Kiffin returned for the first time in 2021, when he brought Mississippi there. He and his players were pelted with debris that day, the oddest of which were golf balls and a mustard bottle.

During Southeastern Conference media days this summer, Tennessee coach Josh Heupel said fans should stock up on golf balls and mustard bottles.

Obviously, they did.

“I didn't think it was a very toxic crowd in warmups,” Kiffin said.

Kiffin said his coaches didn't think this crowd would rival the one they faced at Ole Miss earlier this season.

“I'm like, ‘They’re not going to be nice when we go out there,'” Kiffin said.

Of LSU’s 16 penalties, eight were false starts and one was a delay of game.

“Our fans were phenomenal,” Heupel said. “You could feel the energy in the stadium. ... (The crowd) affects the game. It changes the way the game is played.”

Added Tennessee linebacker Amare Campbell: “The atmosphere in Neyland makes (opponents) struggle. It plays a large role.”

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