Love throws 3 TD passes as the Packers beat the Panthers 27-19

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Jordan Love threw three touchdown passes, Josh Jacobs scored twice and the Green Bay Packers withstood three turnovers to beat the Carolina Panthers 27-19 on Thursday night.

Love went 30 of 41 for 288 yards with touchdown passes to Tucker Kraft, Matthew Golden and Jacobs plus an interception. Although he rushed for only 39 yards on 21 carries against the NFL’s lowest-ranked run defense, Jacobs scored on a 4-yard catch and 1-yard run.

After trailing 27-10 in the third quarter, Carolina cut Green Bay’s lead to 27-19 on Bryce Young’s 26-yard touchdown pass to Jalen Coker on a fourth-and-3 play with 5:37 remaining. Young’s ensuing 2-point conversion pass was incomplete.

The Panthers (3-4) got the ball back at their own 45 before losing the ball on downs at midfield with 2:41 remaining. Carolina got one last chance from its own 20 with 22 seconds and no timeouts remaining, but Dani Dennis-Sutton's sack essentially ended any comeback hopes.

Young went 23 of 31 for 209 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Carolina's Chuba Hubbard had 22 carries for 81 yards and a touchdown and seven catches for 38 yards.

Green Bay’s Christian Watson returned to the game after hurting his chest while making a 53-yard catch in the second quarter, causing him to get taken to the hospital. Carolina cornerback Will Lee hurt his hamstring while diving to make a tackle on the same play, and he got carted into the locker room.

Carolina already has three other cornerbacks on injured reserve: Akayleb Evans (triceps/knee), Mike Jackson (groin) and Jaycee Horn (quadriceps).

After fumbling the opening kickoff to set up a Carolina field goal and going three-and-out on their first series, the Packers (5-3) scored touchdowns on three of their next four possessions to take command.

Love threw a 12-yard touchdown pass across the middle to Kraft on a third-and-8 play to put Green Bay ahead 6-3, as struggling rookie Trey Smack’s extra-point attempt bounced off the left upright.

Watson’s 53-yard catch set up a Jacobs touchdown run that put Green Bay ahead for good, 13-10 early in the second quarter. One play after dropping a potential touchdown pass, Golden caught a 24-yarder in the left corner of the end zone on third-and-13 to make it 20-10.

Carolina got the ball to start the second half, but Chris McClellan and Evan Williams stopped Hubbard a yard short on fourth-and-2 from midfield. On Green Bay’s ensuing drive, Love found Jacobs to extend the lead to 27-10.

Green Bay led 27-13 and had the ball on Carolina’s 28 in the opening minute of the fourth quarter when Love threw a pass to Golden that Zakee Wheatley intercepted in the end zone.

That turnover sparked Carolina’s comeback attempt that ultimately fell short.

Brewers get big welcome

Several members of the Milwaukee Brewers, including team captain Christian Yelich and Cy Young Award favorite Jacob Misiorowski, received a huge ovation as they arrived Lambeau Field one night after winning the first World Series title in franchise history.

Brewers pitcher Brandon Woodruff held the Commissioner’s Trophy aloft as he emerged from the tunnel during a timeout before the second quarter. A few of them attempted a “Lambeau leap” into the crowd, with outfielder Sal Frelick having the most success.

Those Brewers players later were shown on the video board cheering as they wore cheeseheads that included the message, “2026 WS Champions.”

Packers honor Harlan

The Packers honored former president/CEO Bob Harlan during a halftime ceremony in which his name was unveiled on Lambeau Field’s northeast façade alongside that of former Packers general manager Ted Thompson. Harlan, who was the Packers’ president/CEO from 1989-2008, died March 5 at the age of 89.

Injuries

Panthers: OG Corey Bullock hurt his quadriceps in the second half.

Packers: TE Josh Whyle was evaluated for a concussion in the first half.

Up next

Panthers: Host Denver on Nov. 8.

Packers: At New England on Nov. 8.

See AP’s full NFL coverage here