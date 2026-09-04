LSU fans worried about ramifications of Kiffin's decision to recruit, play former NFL players

The showdown between No. 11 LSU and Clemson was always going to be a showcase Week 1 game given Lane Kiffin's debut in the bayou.

But few could have imagined the discussion surrounding the game would be anything like this. The heated on-field rivalry between two national powerhouses that share a stadium nickname (Death Valley) and mascot (Tigers) has been largely overshadowed by court cases involving NFL players returning to college football to use their final year of eligibility.

Matt Moscona, a sports radio talk show host with 104.5 ESPN in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, said the issue has dominated the airwaves this week. He estimates that 10 of the 12 segments on his three-hour talk show on Thursday were devoted to the topic, while only one was about the actual game.

He said LSU fans are genuinely worried. Not about Clemson, but about the long-term impact that Kiffin's desire to recruit and play former NFL players in defiance of SEC rules will have on the football program.

“The phrase everyone here is using is, ‘Is the juice worth the squeeze?,’” Moscona said. “Why go through this big public ordeal to add a couple of backup players? Which is what we're talking about, quite honestly. The overriding sentiment is people are fearful of the punishments.”

He said that fear includes speculation that Kiffin might be suspended for ignoring SEC's stance, or even the Tigers being kicked out of the conference altogether after being a founding member in the early 1930s.

“People here are wondering if we are really thinking about the long-term ramifications of playing a few backups,” Moscona said.

Kiffin recruited two of his former players at Ole Miss — defensive tackle Zxavian Harris and tight end Dae’Quan Wright — after both spent time with NFL clubs this offseason. That stirred up a hornets' nest, with the Southeastern Conference suing LSU in federal court this week and potentially tainting a partnership dating to the Depression.

Several coaches have been outspoken against NFL players returning to college, including Clemson's Dabo Swinney who called the notion of ex NFL players suiting up on Saturdays “embarrassing" for the sport.

All four Power Four conferences last week reiterated their rules against pro players and some outlined stiff penalties including fines and suspensions. SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey testified that “the line between professional sports and college sports needs to be maintained,” even in an era where top college players command million-dollar compensation packages through revenue sharing and NIL deals.

Kiffin, one of the most outspoken and polarizing figures in college football long before his recruitment of NFL players, sees things a little differently than most in college football.

He said he talked with LSU team leaders and all backed the idea of bringing in players who can help the Tigers — whether they tried out for NFL teams or not. He shrugged off the idea that it would wreck any final notion that college is meant for amateur athletes.

“This is how it works at the next level,” Kiffin said this week. “This is how the real world works.”

Moscona noted that other teams have landed former NFL players including South Carolina, which recently signed kicker Ethan Sanchez after he attended camp with the San Francisco 49ers. He blames for the NCAA for not granting a blanket waiver to allow athletes from the 2022 high school class to return for a fifth year after changing its eligibility model in June.

“The problem here is those players would have never left had they known they would have had another year of eligibility," Moscona said. "... The NCAA did not heed advice that lawsuits would follow. And, the lawsuits have followed. And now it's awful.”

Regardless of what happens, this is clearly not your average high-profile college season opener. LSU has a received a record number of requests — more than 900, according to the school — from media and VIPs.

“I think that speaks volumes of the eyeballs on us and people wanting to be around the program and watch the program," Kiffin said. "All that is important nowadays. No. 1 is winning but after that you have a very marketable program.”

AP Sports Writer Brett Martel in Baton Rouge, Louisiana contributed to this report.

Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here , visit the Top 25 here and see AP’s full college football coverage here