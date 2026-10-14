Luka Doncic eager to lead Lakers deep into playoffs following LeBron James' departure

Los Angeles Lakers

Last season: 53-29, lost to Oklahoma City in second round of playoffs.

COACH: JJ Redick (3rd season, 103-61).

SEASON OPENER: Oct. 21 vs. Golden State.

DEPARTURES: F LeBron James, F Rui Hachimura, C Deandre Ayton, G Marcus Smart, G Luke Kennard, C Jaxson Hayes.

ADDITIONS: C Walker Kessler, G Collin Sexton, G Quentin Grimes, F Sandro Mamukelashvili, C Kevon Looney, G Matisse Thybulle, F Ziaire Williams, G Jaden Hardy, G Cameron Carr.

What to expect

This is firmly Luka Doncic's team now after James left behind the Lakers — and his oldest son — to chase another ring in Philadelphia, and the reigning NBA scoring champion seems determined to demonstrate his ability to carry a team deep into the playoffs. Doncic spent the offseason getting into top shape after missing last spring's playoffs with a hamstring injury, and he invited the entire roster on a bonding trip to his native Slovenia. The Lakers will miss James' playmaking and reliability when healthy, but Doncic and high-scoring Austin Reaves lead a roster that is deeper than last season, according to Redick. It's definitely younger, and it should be better defensively. The Lakers brought in nine new players in the latest summer of total roster upheaval, but they believe this group will stay together long enough to turn into a true title contender. That's largely up to the brilliance of the 27-year-old Doncic, who is squarely in his prime years as he chases his first NBA championship.

Strengths and weaknesses

The good: Doncic remains one of the NBA's most brilliant offensive players, and the undrafted Reaves has grown into a dependable counterpoint who deserved his $185 million extension. The biggest addition is center Kessler, who fills Doncic's desire for a rim protector and lob finisher. Kessler has been dominant at times when healthy in his brief NBA career, and he appears to embrace the challenge of playing under Hollywood's bright lights. The Lakers are indeed deeper, with guards Sexton and Grimes leading a new supporting cast.

The not-so-good: It's hard to imagine the Lakers being more than mediocre without Doncic, whose health will be paramount. He hasn't played in more than 70 games since he was a rookie, and he managed only 64 last season. Reaves has carried the Lakers for short stretches without Doncic and James, but he was limited to 51 games last season. Kessler played only five games for Utah last year before starting the preseason deliberately, but he expects to be at full health. The Lakers also need somebody to step up as a 3-and-D contributor on the perimeter, but they have several good candidates.

Players to watch

As usual, the Lakers have signed or acquired several mid-career players who will have a chance to break out. Williams is thrilled to join his hometown team, and he'll have the chance to earn playing time after two encouraging seasons in Brooklyn. Grimes believes he's ready to break through as a dependable starter when he reunites with former Dallas teammate Doncic after bouncing around the NBA. And what will happen to Bronny James, the third-year guard whose presence on the Lakers' roster was widely perceived to be a partial concession to his famous father? The 6-foot-2 Bronny is continuing to develop into the defensive specialist Redick wants him to be, but can he contribute enough to earn regular playing time on a roster packed with more accomplished players chasing his spot?

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