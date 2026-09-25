Lynx flex their top-seed muscle without Miles, push Clark and the Fever to 6th for the WNBA playoffs

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Kayla McBride scored 22 points on 6-for-10 shooting from 3-point range as the top-seeded Minnesota Lynx closed the regular season by cruising to an 86-66 victory Thursday night that pushed the Indiana Fever into sixth place entering the WNBA playoffs .

Natasha Howard had 21 points and Courtney Williams added nine points, seven rebounds and 10 assists for the Lynx, who played without star point guard Olivia Miles for a second straight game due to a left calf injury. The Lynx snapped back from a blowout loss to the Fever on the road two days ago.

Kelsey Mitchell had a team-leading 10 points and Caitlin Clark scored a season-low two points on 1-for-12 shooting as the Fever fell behind 25-4 late in the first quarter and never recovered.

Minnesota (33-11), which had already secured the No. 1 seed for the second consecutive year, will face New York in a best-of-three first-round matchup starting Sunday. The Liberty beat the Lynx in seven games in the WNBA Finals in 2024.

Indiana (28-16) lost the season series tiebreaker in defeat at home to Washington four days ago, and the Mystics passed the Fever for fifth by beating Chicago earlier Thursday. Indiana had to wait until the last possible hour of the regular season to find out its first-round opponent, either Golden State or Las Vegas pending their results on the West Coast.

After beating the Lynx 96-77 in Indianapolis, the Fever squandered that momentum with a lifeless performance including a season low in points and field goal percentage.

The Fever lost backup guard Ty Harris to a left ankle injury in the third quarter after she landed awkwardly after a drive to the basket. Harris grabbed her leg and was down on the floor for several minutes before being carried off the court to the locker room.

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