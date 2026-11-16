Macron leaves Francophonie summit in Cambodia with leadership dispute on hold

SIEM REAP, Cambodia (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron left the Francophonie summit in Phnom Penh, the capital of Cambodia , on Monday with uncertainty still hanging over the leadership of the Francophone organization after a dispute between Rwanda and Congo roiled the proceedings.

After intense negotiations over the weekend and into Monday, member states decided that the incumbent secretary-general, Rwanda’s Louise Mushikiwabo, will stay on to lead the Organisation internationale de la Francophonie for another year before making way for a new leader.

Mushikiwabo was seeking a third term at the summit, which Congo had opposed, going as far as threatening to leave the OIF if she was reelected.

Congo has more than 110 million people — far exceeding France’s population of 70 million — and its withdrawal would be a significant blow to the organization.

Congo, the United States and U.N. experts accuse Rwanda of backing the M23, one of about 100 armed groups vying for a foothold in mineral-rich eastern Congo, along the border with Rwanda. Rwanda’s government consistently denies backing armed groups in Congo.

The French president’s office welcomed the one-year postponement and said it would allow the organization "to overcome divisions and preserve the consensus in the francophone family.”

Congo’s Foreign Minister Thérèse Kayikwamba Wagner said on X that “a wise compromise” would preserve unity in the Francophonie.

The OIF wrapped up three days of meetings Monday. Macron held bilateral talks, including with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and Vietnamese leader To Lam, and attended the summit of the loose confederation of 90 member states and governments comprising 53 full members, five associate members and 32 observers — all French-speaking places.

On Sunday, the French president’s office said Macron met with Rwandan President Paul Kagame and called for the three African countries presenting candidates for the OIF leadership role — Mauritania is the third — to hold talks and agree on a “consensus solution.” France is influential in the decision as the largest contributor to the OIF 2026 budget of 71.7 million euros ($79 million).

The leadership dispute comes on the heels of the withdrawals of Mali , Niger and Burkina Faso from the OIF announced in March 2025, following their membership suspensions over military coups.

Rights groups and U.N. Special Rapporteur Tom Andrews also called on world leaders attending the meetings to press Cambodia to release of rights activists and allow greater democratic freedoms in the de facto one-party state.

Cambodian-Thai conflict also draws attention during Macron's visit

Hun Manet, who chaired the summit, criticized Thailand in his opening remarks Sunday and reiterated that Cambodia had not started the fighting that erupted between the Southeast Asian neighbors in 2025 over competing claims to border territory. Several dozen civilians and soldiers on both sides were killed and hundreds of thousands of people displaced.

Macron praised the Cambodian leader for choosing peace as the theme for the summit, and said that France encouraged a return to dialogue to find a peaceful, negotiated solution to border disputes.

In a Facebook post Sunday, Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul wrote that Thailand has “always respected all agreements with Cambodia and will always adhere to international law." He also restated Thailand’s position that bilateral disputes should be resolved without third-party involvement. Thailand’s aversion to outside involvement is partly rooted in two rulings by the International Court of Justice awarding Cambodia ownership of a centuries-old temple on disputed land along the border.

Macron will inaugurate temple at Angkor Wat before heading to Malaysia

Macron on Monday headed to Siem Reap, home to Cambodia's Angkor Wat complex and UNESCO World Heritage site, to join King Norodom Sihamoni in marking the completion of a French-supported restoration of the West Mebon temple.

Cambodia's Apsara National Authority told The Associated Press that restoring the West Mebon temple, built in the 11th century during the Angkor era, cost $12 million over 14 years. The joint France-Cambodia project involved transporting replacement stones and heavy machinery by boat to the island temple while managing water levels to prevent flooding during seasonal rains.

The site had been damaged by natural elements, human activity and war.

After the inauguration ceremony, Macron will head to Malaysia to meet Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim for talks expected to focus on defense partnership and the supply of critical minerals.

Macron's trip to Southeast Asia comes at a time of widespread protests in France, with more than 600,000 people taking to the streets earlier this month to demand higher wages and support the country’s student protest movement . The protests have seen thousands of arrests, hundreds of injuries and schools set on fire.

Sopheng Cheang reported from Phnom Penh and Peck from Bangkok.