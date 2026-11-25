NEW YORK (AP) — Macy’s 100th annual Thanksgiving Day Parade has been postponed from Thursday to Saturday as powerful winds are expected to bear down on New York during the annual event, organizers said Wednesday.

In a statement, NBC cited conversations with the city and concerns over the safety of participants and spectators.

“Due to the extreme weather conditions, the city of New York, Macy’s and NBC have decided, in the interest of safety for both the participants and spectators, to move the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade to Saturday,” the statement said.

NBC, which airs the parade, will instead broadcast a rerun of the 2025 edition Thursday. The 2026 parade will kick off at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Macy's said in a statement.

“Our team is now working through the complex operational logistics required to bring the Parade to life on Saturday, and we will share additional details as they are finalized,” Macy's said. “We are incredibly grateful to the thousands of volunteers, performers and partners who make this extraordinary tradition possible. We can’t wait to celebrate 100 years of Parade magic together on Saturday.”

The parade originally was scheduled to kick off at 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

New York City is expected to get blasted with wind gusts between 50 to 60 mph (80 to 96 kph) on Thursday, along with steady, sustained winds between 30 to 38 mph (48 to 61 kph), according to city emergency management officials. Moderate to heavy rain is also expected.

Separately, the National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning and a coastal flood warning for Thursday into Friday.

The parade's iconic balloons were well on the way to being inflated when the postponement was announced. Macy’s representatives had repeatedly put off interviews with media on-site.

The city has long had measures in place that dictate whether to lower the balloons or cancel their flights entirely if the wind gets too strong, due to concerns that strong winds can knock them off course and into spectators along the parade route.

The city’s balloon rules were put in place after high winds sent a Cat in the Hat balloon careening into a metal pole during the 1997 parade, leaving a woman in a coma.

Bad weather in the past has caused balloons to be flown a bit lower than usual, with each inflatable character having a distinct risk profile that includes its size and weight and optimal altitudes for differing wind speeds.