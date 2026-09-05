Maiava passes for 349 yards, hits frosh Mosley for 2 TDs in No. 14 USC's 39-0 rout of Fresno State

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jayden Maiava passed for 349 yards and threw two of his three touchdown passes to freshman Trent Mosley, and No. 14 Southern California rolled to a 39-0 victory over Fresno State on Friday night.

Tanook Hines also had a TD reception, and freshman Kayden Dixon-Wyatt had six catches for 102 yards as the Trojans (2-0) followed up their Week 0 win over San Jose State by comprehensively dominating the Bulldogs (0-1).

USC’s defense gave an impressive effort under new coordinator Gary Patterson, allowing just 116 yards — a paltry 49 through three quarters — while recording two safeties and forcing two turnovers.

Maiava went 23 of 25 while playing just one series after halftime. Mosley, his new favorite target after a 118-yard debut last week, caught a 68-yard TD pass early and added a 10-yard scoring catch shortly before halftime, finishing with four catches for 104 yards.

Jayden Mandal passed for 77 yards in his second career start for the Bulldogs, who last beat USC in 1992. Fresno State couldn't compete in its first game against a ranked opponent under head coach Matt Entz, the former USC assistant who took over the Bulldogs last season.

Hines' TD catch capped USC's opening drive, and Mosley romped to his long TD after getting wide open down the middle. USC's defense added its first safety when a blitzing Kennedy Urlacher got to Mandal.

After Mosley's second TD catch, Urlacher forced a fumble by Mandal. Waymond Jordan rushed for a TD and a 30-0 halftime lead.

The takeaway

The Trojans were largely excellent on both sides of the ball, with Maiava carving up the Bulldogs' secondary and the USC defense showing more capability after a vanilla opener. This matchup looks like USC's biggest test before Oregon visits on Sept. 26, and the Trojans aced it — two fumbles and a turnover on downs notwithstanding.

Up next

Fresno State: Hosts Sacramento State on Sept. 12.

USC: Hosts Louisiana on Sept. 12.

Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here , visit the Top 25 here and see AP’s full college football coverage here