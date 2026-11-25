NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball sued its players' association in federal court on Wednesday, asking that its contemplated lockout next week be declared legal and trying to head off any attempt for the union to decertify and challenge the work stoppage with an antitrust case.

In a 38-page complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Manhattan, MLB and the corporate entities owning its 30 teams sued the Major League Baseball Players Association and the eight players on the union's executive subcommittee, including record-setting pitcher Tarik Skubal.

“MLB brings this action to keep the dispute over the next collective bargaining agreement ('CBA') at the bargaining table, where federal law says it belongs,” the lawsuit suit. “MLB has a reasonable and imminent fear that the Union will attempt to use the threat of antitrust liability to derail the collective bargaining process altogether in favor of antitrust litigation.”

Baseball's five-year labor contract expires at 11:59 p.m. Dec. 1 and owners are expected to immediately impose a lockout, which would be the sport's 10th work stoppage since 1972. Owner have proposed a salary cap for the first time since 1994, when players fought off the proposal with a 7 1/2-month strike that led to the first cancellation of the World Series in 90 years.

Owners asked for a declaratory judgment determining a lockout doesn't violate antitrust laws and doesn't amount to an unreasonable restraint of trade. They asked for a ruling that the federal courts lack jurisdiction to enjoin a lockout and for an order that the players be defined as a legal class, which if granted could block individual lawsuits.

“The lawsuit filed today by MLB is completely frivolous," the union said in a statement. "We will respond appropriately, but MLB’s decision to run to court in the middle of negotiations rather than bargain in good faith is incredibly disappointing.”

Among the lawyers representing MLB are former Solicitor General Paul D. Clement and Keker, Van Nest & Peters, which worked on behalf of the union in litigation against government seizure of drug tests.

See AP’s full MLB coverage here