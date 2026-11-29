Seven major oil-exporting countries warned Sunday of ongoing interruptions to worldwide energy flows but didn't immediately specify their production plans for 2027.

Members of the OPEC+ subgroup — Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Algeria and Oman — said they were concerned by “attacks on energy infrastructure” and other actions affecting the world's oil supply, including “disruption of international maritime routes.”

The group, which coordinates voluntary changes in oil production beyond targets agreed to by the broader alliance, didn't cite specific attacks in a statement issued after OPEC+ representatives met by videoconference on Sunday. The U.S. war with Iran , now in its 10th month, and Russia's drawn-out war with Ukraine have caused turmoil in global energy markets this year.

"Any actions undermining energy supply security, whether through attacks on infrastructure or disruption of international maritime routes, increase market volatility and weaken the collective efforts ... to support market stability for the benefit of producers, consumers and the global economy," the statement read.

The conflict in the Middle East upended oil shipments by slowing tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz . Western sanctions against Russia and recent strikes on its refineries have constrained diesel exports and worsened a global supply gap.

Shipping and insurance costs also remain “at unprecedented levels,” the subgroup's statement noted, “placing additional inflationary pressures on the global economy.” The participating countries did not disclose any agreements to alter production targets for the coming months.

“The countries will continue to monitor the situation and engage with affected governments,” the group said in a Sunday news release.

The participating countries last agreed to expand production in August and have kept production targets unchanged since September. They previously decided to keep production steady in November and December.

At least one member nation, Iraq, has signaled that it wants more production leeway. Iraqi Oil Minister Basim Mohammed Khudair told reporters on Friday that the country was “negotiating with OPEC to raise Iraq’s production ceiling,” Bloomberg reported.

Oil prices have fallen since late October but recovered some ground last week. Brent crude, the international standard, settled at $90.84 a barrel on Friday. Prices have swung between $72 and $114 since the U.S. and Israel attacked Iran on Feb. 28.