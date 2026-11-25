This one was easy to see coming: Alabama was going to take a tumble.

This week’s College Football Playoff rankings kept Georgia and Utah in the top two spots, but after that, there were changes — including Texas and Notre Dame moving into positions for a first-round bye in the 12-team playoff that is only three weeks away. Wake Forest continued its eye-catching rise.

The top Big Ten teams — UCLA and Indiana — took predictable drops along with the Crimson Tide. A look at what made sense and what didn't in Week 4 of the CFP rankings:

All could see that Alabama had it coming

The Crimson Tide's drop from No. 3 to No. 6 had its roots in a largely front-loaded schedule, the strength of which took a big hit when they played Chattanooga of the FCS last week.

More troubling news for the Tide: The Iron Bowl against Auburn (7-4) on Saturday won't help things much; the good part for Alabama is that Tennessee's game against Vanderbilt (4-7) will help the Vols even less.

It was the Tennessee-Alabama pairing at Nos. 5-6 this week that says everything you need to know about college football. Five weeks ago, Tennessee beat Alabama 26-10. Both teams have had identical two-loss records since Oct. 24. Yet last week, Alabama was ranked third and the Vols were ninth.

What makes sense: If they have identical records and Tennessee boat-raced Alabama five weeks ago, then of course the Vols should be ahead of the Crimson Tide.

What doesn't: It took a month to get there because the CFP committee only gets serious about considering head-to-head results among teams in the same four-team “pod.” For now, Alabama and Tennessee reside on the “5-8” dorm floor. But why is “5-8” a “pod” while “3-6” or “7-10” is not?

Iowa and Oregon flatline their way into contention

The best news for No. 12 Oregon (8-3) and No. 13 Iowa (9-2) is that there is still hope. They have paths to the Big Ten title game, and if they win the conference they are in the playoff, no questions asked.

The rest of the news is mostly bad. One more loss will doom either team. And both need wins and help Saturday thanks to a set of convoluted Big Ten tiebreakers .

Hawkeye Nation is probably the most hacked off, and they are armed with charts and graphs and a heartfelt essay from former Michigan star-turned Fox analyst Jake Butt to explain why.

What makes sense: Indiana, which also has two losses, is ranked behind both of them, at No. 14. The Hoosiers did look efficient in their win over USC two weeks ago. Other than that, they've struggled, and uncertainty at quarterback isn't helping.

What doesn't: Scheduling in an 18-team league. More than once, committee chairman Hunter Yurachek brought up games against 21st-ranked, four-loss Ohio State as a key factor in teasing out the differences between Big Ten teams. Oregon beat the Buckeyes (after the Buckeyes lost QB Julian Sayin). Iowa and Indiana lost (when Sayin was starting). UCLA didn't play them. There are dozens more examples like this, which turns every analysis into an exercise in comparing apples to oranges.

How will injuries impact UCLA, Wake Forest?

No. 8 Wake Forest and No. 9 UCLA are dealing with injuries that could alter their seasons. Whether the selection committee will take notice is anyone's guess.

True, UCLA looked awful even before quarterback Ty Dieffenbach left on a stretcher in overtime of last week's loss to Michigan. UCLA says Dieffenbach may be able to play against USC this week, and the result will speak for itself. Could UCLA's update on Dieffenbach have been designed to impact a committee that can take a key player's or coach's availability into account when assessing teams?

The situation surrounding Wake Forest's leading rusher, Ty Clark, is more concrete. He's done for the year (the school didn't say what the injury is). Unlike UCLA, Wake Forest was steamrolling along at the time of Clark's injury. The Deacs have won their last eight games by an average score of 49-12.

What makes sense: As was the case last year when Lane Kiffin left Ole Miss for LSU but nobody had yet seen the Rebels play without him, the committee appears reluctant to dock a team that's missing a key component in advance.

What doesn't: Even when the committee saw a team without a key player this season, it didn't seem to care. A few weeks ago, Yurachek said Sayin's loss at Ohio State wasn't as big a deal as its shaky defense. The Buckeyes are 1-3 since the QB went out. And not to pick a scab, but missing players certainly seemed to matter in the 2023 fiasco that left undefeated Florida State and its injured star QB out of what was then a four-team playoff.

Led by Boise State, Group of Six teams racing in the dark

Even by the opaque standards of college football, the Boise State scenario stands out.

The Broncos' loss last week to San Diego State dropped them out of the committee's top 25, but they are still the committee's highest-ranked team in the Group of Six, which puts them in the 12-team bracket.

But where are the Broncos ranked and who has a chance to catch them? The short version of Yurachek's answer is “none of your business." He offered zero clarity to either question.

What makes sense: None of it.

What doesn't: Why not start at the decision to grant a spot to the best G6 team, even if that team does not win its conference. If the Broncos lose to San Diego State again in the Pac-12 title game, that presumably will be a bridge too far. But who among Liberty, New Mexico, UTSA or some other mystery team is in position to take their place?

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