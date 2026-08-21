Man City agrees to club-record sale of Savinho to Tottenham in $115M deal, AP source says

Manchester City is making another major sale after reaching an agreement with Tottenham for the transfer of Brazil winger Savinho.

The clubs have agreed to a deal for Savinho worth 85 million pounds ($115 million), making it a club-record sale for City, a person with knowledge of the transaction confirmed to The Associated Press on Friday.

The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the details of the deal have not been made public.

Neither City nor Tottenham have made any official comment about the transfer.

The imminent departure of Savinho comes days after City sold Spain captain Rodri to Barcelona a deal worth 76.5 million euros ($88.5 million).

City has also sold midfielder Tijjani Reijnders , defender Nathan Ake and released John Stones and Bernardo Silva this offseason, with the only senior outfield addition being England midfielder Elliot Anderson for a reported club-record fee of 116 million pounds ($155 million).

It means City — swatted aside 3-0 by Arsenal in the Community Shield on Sunday — is likely to be busy in the final week of the summer transfer window as Enzo Maresca, the recently hired coach following the departure of Pep Guardiola, reshapes the squad for a new era.

Savinho underwhelmed at City

Savinho joined City from sister club Girona for 40 million euros ($43.6 million) in the summer of 2024 to much fanfare, but didn't live up to his billing as a potential star of the future.

He scored two goals in 53 Premier League appearances, with his final ball and decision-making often a frustration for teammates and fans alike.

Savinho didn't make Brazil's squad for this year's World Cup.

Tottenham splashing the cash

It would be yet another expensive signing for Tottenham, which brought in Italy midfielder Sandro Tonali from Newcastle last month for a reported club-record fee of 100 million pounds ($133 million) just a few days after purchasing midfielder Mateus Fernandes from West Ham for 85 million pounds ($113 million).

Center backs Jan Paul van Hecke and Marco Senesi have also joined along with former Liverpool left back Andy Robertson, as Tottenham manager Roberto De Zerbi rebuilds a team that escaped relegation from the Premier League on the final day of last season.

If Savinho joins, Spurs will be rivaling Chelsea as the biggest spender in Europe this offseason — a reversal in policy for a club that has long trailed its fellow Premier League giants in terms of outlay of players.

Two straight 17th-place finishes — one spot above the relegation zone — appears to have spooked the leadership at Tottenham, with chairman Peter Charrington writing in an open letter after last season that “football success had not been driving our decisions.”

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