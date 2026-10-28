Man City wins penalty shootout to advance in English League Cup

Manchester City stayed on course to retain the English League Cup by beating Brighton 4-3 in a penalty shootout in the last 16 on Wednesday.

Backup goalkeeper Gerónimo Rulli saved Brighton's last two spot kicks in the shootout — from Yasin Ayari and Lewis Dunk — to earn City a spot in the quarterfinals, after the match finished 2-2 in regulation.

City avoided the fate that befell fellow Premier League heavyweight Arsenal , which was eliminated by fourth-tier minnow Fleetwood Town in stunning fashion, also after a shootout.

In other all-Premier League last-16 matchups, Bournemouth beat Aston Villa 3-0, Crystal Palace won 1-0 at Fulham and Sunderland overcame Brentford 3-2.

Liverpool was hosting Chelsea in the late kickoff.

Lower-league teams Fleetwood and Bradford already in quarterfinals

Third-tier Bradford City — the beaten finalist in 2013 — joined Fleetwood in advancing to the quarterfinals on Tuesday.

The draw for the last eight is later Wednesday.

On Thursday, Everton hosts Newcastle to wrap up the last 16.

Steve Douglas is at https://twitter.com/sdouglas80

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