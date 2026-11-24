ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. (AP) — Marco Penge kneeled on the 18th green at Sea Island with the silver trophy from his first PGA Tour title and three other prized possessions as he posed with his wife and their two young sons. The moment produced a perfect photo for a year that was anything but that.

“Before this week, I would have said a nightmare,” Penge said after hitting gap wedge to 6 feet for birdie on the 18th hole in regulation, and gap wedge to 4 feet in a playoff for another birdie to win a four-man playoff in the RSM Classic.

Penge, a 28-year-old from England, won three times on the European tour in 2025 and pushed Rory McIlroy all the way to the finish line in the Race to Dubai until the two-time defending Masters champion outlasted him. The consolation for Penge was a PGA Tour card.

He arrived in America with his wife “heavily pregnant” with their second child. She was trying to settle in a new home in Florida while he was playing four straight weeks of the West Coast swing on golf courses he had never seen.

Their son, Romeo, was born two weeks early with underdeveloped lungs and spent three weeks in neonatal intensive care before he could go home. And right when his family was getting settled, Penge felt something amiss with his own health.

What he thought was vertigo turned out to be a recurring issue with his ear, neck and nervous system stemming from a viral infection in Dubai the previous November. He also had a bad sinus infection, a combination that led him to step away for two months and sit out the U.S. Open.

“Looking back, I feel like I should never have started the season,” Penge said.

But he was exempt for $20 million signature events, the four majors and The Players Championship. He was excited to get going and figured over time he would get better. Instead, he felt worse and knew it was best to step away, go through scans and blood work and get on top of it.

The move to Florida was starting to look short-lived. He was out of the top 100 in the FedEx Cup when he returned and kept sliding all the way down to No. 120 when Penge arrived at Sea Island for his last chance.

Penge wasn't going down without a big effort. He said he hadn't had a day off for five weeks, waking up at 6 a.m. and working until 6 p.m.

“If I'm going to fight, I want to give everything I possibly can in terms of work ethic,” he said. “And if we don't keep my card, then at least I tried.”

He thought he had cleared his biggest hurdle Monday in the rain-delayed finish by holing a 40-foot birdie putt at No. 14 and ripping up a 326-yard drive in the cool air at sea level to set up a two-putt birdie on the 15th. He wasn't leading, but he figured he was high enough on the leaderboard to get into the top 100 in the FedEx Cup and keep his card as long as something didn't go horribly wrong.

And then it almost did. Standing on the 16th tee, he flinched on his tee shot and barely covered the bridge, barely avoided the marsh.

“As I took it back, one of them sand flies went into my ear and I must have lost concentration and I topped it,” he said. “I thought it was going to hit the bridge and ... yeah, it could have been a different story if that ball didn’t stay on land.”

He escaped with par. He birdied the 18th for a 5-under 65. He got another chance when Michael Thorbjornsen missed a 7-foot birdie putt for the win. And when no one stuffed it on No 18 in the playoff, Penge seized on the moment with a gap wedge to 4 feet and the win.

The last PGA Tour event of the year and he won. Imagine that. To top it off, it was the first time his wife — a former player herself — had watched him win.

“It's just how the game is, and it's the wonderful part of golf,” Penge said. “I feel like there's an opportunity every week to change your life.”

It started with those three wins on the European tour last year. It culminated with a win he never saw coming, not after all Penge has been through this year.

Of the nine players from the European tour who earned PGA Tour cards last year — Laurie Canter turned down his card to join LIV Golf — five of them kept it. That includes Truist Championship winner Kristoffer Reitan and Alex Noren, who finished in the top 50. Two others, Haotong Li and Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, will have conditional status.

The PGA Tour is debating how many cards to offer to the European tour in a new alliance.

Penge, meanwhile, is set for the next two years and will be part of the Championship Series in 2028 with the $20 million purses. He moved to No. 39 in the world, making a Masters invitation likely.

“Even to just play on the European tour was a dream,” Penge said. “To then win three times and get out to the PGA Tour, play against the best players in the world at these wonderful places, yeah, it’s just a dream. I don’t know. It just doesn’t feel right, but here we are.”

And he has a wonderful family photo to remind him it’s real.

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