Vegas captain Mark Stone assisted on Victor Olofsson's goal at 7:38 of the second period Thursday night against the Dallas Stars, becoming the Golden Knights' career scoring leader.

Stone, who has 418 points on 147 goals and 271 assists, surpassed Jonathan Marchessault for the 10-year-old franchise's lead.

The Golden Knights traded for Stone in February 2019, acquiring him from Ottawa. In his first full season in Vegas in 2019-20, Stone had 21 goals and 42 assists for the first of four seasons with more than 60 points for the franchise.

The 34-year-old has shown few signs of slowing down. He tied a career high with 73 points last season, coming on 28 goals and 45 assists. Stone entered the game against Dallas with 21 points on the season and leading the team with 11 goals.

Marchessault, who now plays for Nashviille, produced 192 goals and 225 assists while playing for the Golden Knights from their first season in 2017 until 2024. He won the Conn Smythe Trophy while leading Vegas to the Stanley Cup in 2023.

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