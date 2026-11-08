Martinook, Svechnikov score twice as Hurricanes top Blackhawks 9-2

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Jordan Martinook scored two of Carolina’s four first-period goals in the Hurricanes’ 9-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday night.

Andrei Svechnikov added two goals, and Seth Jarvis, Jackson Blake, Sebastian Aho, Shayne Gostisbehere and Alexander Nikishin, making his season debut, also had goals. Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Eric Robinson and William Carrier all had two assists for the NHL-best Hurricanes, who’ve won six of their last seven games.

The nine goals tied the Carolina franchise record since relocating from Hartford, Connecticut, in 1997.

Pyotr Kochetkov stopped 18 shots in his first outing since his franchise-record 10-game winning streak ended Tuesday in Nashville.

The Blackhawks have a six-game losing streak and have lost nine of 10. Chicago goalie Spencer Knight was pulled with 9:24 remaining in the second period after allowing six goals on 17 shots. Arvid Soderblom stopped 12 shots in relief.

Trailing 7-0, Roman Kantserov and Connor Bedard scored in the third period for the Blackhawks, with Alex Vlasic assisting on both goals. Kantserov has an eight-game points streak.

Jarvis scored 1:34 into the game. After Blake’s goal, Martintook completed the first-period scoring.

Shortly after the midway mark of the second period the Hurricanes led 6-0 while the Blackhawks had eight shots on goal.

Nikishin, a defenseman who was unsigned when the season began, had a shot make it through traffic for Carolina’s seventh goal and he later added an assist. He was named to the NHL All-Rookie team last season with the Stanley Cup champions.

The Hurricanes have outscored their last two visiting opponents by a combined 16-2 after defeating the Winnipeg Jets 7-0 on Sunday.

Up Next

Blackhawks: Host Buffalo on Thursday.

Hurricanes: Travel to Finland for games Thursday and Saturday vs. Seattle.

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl