Maryland hosts Hampton in season opener for the Terrapins
Hampton showcases strong stats entering game; Maryland ended last season with eight consecutive losses
- 1 minuto de lectura'
Hampton (1-0) at Maryland, Saturday, 8 p.m. ET
How to watch: Big Ten network
Key stats
Hampton (2026)
Overall offense: 476 yards per game
Passing: 213 yards per game
Rushing: 263 yards per game
Scoring: 45 points per game
Overall defense: 220 yards per game
Passing: 166 yards allowed per game
Rushing: 54 yards allowed per game
Scoring: 0 points allowed per game
Maryland (2025)
Overall offense: 360 yards per game (85th in FBS)
Passing: 255.7 yards per game (33rd)
Rushing: 104.3 yards per game (122nd)
Scoring: 23.5 points per game (93rd)
Overall defense: 402.1 yards per game (97th in FBS)
Passing: 226.5 yards allowed per game (82nd)
Rushing: 175.6 yards allowed per game (99th)
Scoring: 26.5 points allowed per game (76th)
Team leaders
Hampton (2026)
Passing: Jalen Woods, 191 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT, 57.7 completion percentage
Rushing: Amari Pryear, 132 yards on 8 carries
Receiving: Dedrick Borden, 45 yards on 3 catches, 1 TD
Maryland (2025)
Passing: Malik Washington, 2,963 yards, 17 TDs, 9 INTs, 57.7 completion percentage
Rushing: Dejuan Williams, 501 yards on 128 carries, 3 TDs
Receiving: Shaleak Knotts, 717 yards on 44 catches, 6 TDs
Last game
Hampton beat Virginia-Lynchburg 45-0 last weekend, giving coach Van Malone a win in his first game at the helm.
Maryland lost to Michigan State 38-28 to finish last season 4-8. The Terrapins lost their last eight games after winning their first four.
Next game
Hampton hosts Bryant on Sept. 12. Maryland travels to play UConn on Sept. 12.
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