Maryland hosts Hampton in season opener for the Terrapins

Hampton (1-0) at Maryland, Saturday, 8 p.m. ET

How to watch: Big Ten network

Key stats

Hampton (2026)

Overall offense: 476 yards per game

Passing: 213 yards per game

Rushing: 263 yards per game

Scoring: 45 points per game

Overall defense: 220 yards per game

Passing: 166 yards allowed per game

Rushing: 54 yards allowed per game

Scoring: 0 points allowed per game

Maryland (2025)

Overall offense: 360 yards per game (85th in FBS)

Passing: 255.7 yards per game (33rd)

Rushing: 104.3 yards per game (122nd)

Scoring: 23.5 points per game (93rd)

Overall defense: 402.1 yards per game (97th in FBS)

Passing: 226.5 yards allowed per game (82nd)

Rushing: 175.6 yards allowed per game (99th)

Scoring: 26.5 points allowed per game (76th)

Team leaders

Hampton (2026)

Passing: Jalen Woods, 191 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT, 57.7 completion percentage

Rushing: Amari Pryear, 132 yards on 8 carries

Receiving: Dedrick Borden, 45 yards on 3 catches, 1 TD

Maryland (2025)

Passing: Malik Washington, 2,963 yards, 17 TDs, 9 INTs, 57.7 completion percentage

Rushing: Dejuan Williams, 501 yards on 128 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Shaleak Knotts, 717 yards on 44 catches, 6 TDs

Last game

Hampton beat Virginia-Lynchburg 45-0 last weekend, giving coach Van Malone a win in his first game at the helm.

Maryland lost to Michigan State 38-28 to finish last season 4-8. The Terrapins lost their last eight games after winning their first four.

Next game

Hampton hosts Bryant on Sept. 12. Maryland travels to play UConn on Sept. 12.

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