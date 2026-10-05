Mason Miller's uncharacteristic 9th-inning struggles put Padres on the verge of playoff elimination

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Mason Miller's emergence as the best closer in the major leagues helped get San Diego into the playoffs.

His uncharacteristic troubles in the ninth inning Sunday have the Padres on the brink of elimination.

The two-time All-Star closer struggled with control, loading the bases in the ninth inning against Milwaukee with the first three walks of his postseason career as he tried to complete a six-out save.

Jackson Chourio followed with a walk-off, two-run single with two outs that dealt the Padres a 4-3 loss . San Diego went home in a 2-0 NL Division Series deficit heading into Game 3 Tuesday.

“I didn’t do my job today, so instead of being here with a win and a series tie, we’re in a hole,” Miller said.

Miller’s unsuccessful attempt at his first six-out save since 2024 came one day after Adrian Morejon gave up a tiebreaking homer to William Contreras in the seventh inning of a 3-2 defeat .

“Two really good games that didn’t go our way,” first baseman Ty France said. “Just go back home and play each game like it’s our last.”

San Diego’s inability to protect two-run leads in each of these first two games is a notable turn of events for a team that could shorten games much of the season because of its deep corps of relief pitchers.

The hard-throwing Miller led the bullpen brigade by collecting 38 saves and posting a 1.67 ERA while striking out 129 batters over 70 innings in the regular season. He threw 34 2/3 straight scoreless innings at one point in the season.

Miller hadn’t been as dominant lately. He had an 0.79 ERA at the end of July before posting a 3.33 ERA from Aug. 1 through the end of the regular season. Even so, Miller’s presence has given the Padres a sense of security they can maintain any late-inning lead.

It didn’t happen Sunday.

Miller retired the side in order with a pair of strikeouts in the eighth inning and got the leadoff batter in the ninth with San Diego ahead 3-2.

That's when the problems started.

Christian Yelich walked on five pitches and stole second. Sal Frelick walked on a 3-2 pitch. After Miller retired Andrew Vaughn on a fly to center, Gary Sánchez walked while taking six straight pitches.

Chourio fell behind 1-2 in the count, fouled off Miller's fasted pitch of the day at 103.5 mph, then took a low slider before lining a 101.3 mph offering just past past second baseman Jake Cronenworth’s attempt for a diving backhand stop and went into center field.

Although Miller threw 40 pitches — his most since 2023 — he said that didn’t impact him and that he had felt fine. He topped 100 mph with 18 pitches.

“It’s not the first save I’ve blown and it probably won’t be the last one I blow, either,” Miller said. “It’s part of the job. Failure in my role is really hard to move past, I guess, when you look at it, because most of the time, when you fail, you lose. Other spots, you get another chance. That’s part of it. I’m going to come back and be prepared to pitch Tuesday and do my best to help the team win.”

San Diego remains confident it came rebound, If the Padres do, Miller likely would play a major role.

“He’s been unbelievable ever since he put on a Padre uniform,” pitcher Michael King said. “I know everybody in this locker room wants him with the ball in a big situation — and still does.”

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