ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Mats Zuccarello scored two goals, Andre Lee got the tiebreaking goal early in the third period and the Los Angeles Kings beat the Anaheim Ducks 5-3 Friday in the first Freeway Faceoff rivalry game of the season.

Adrian Kempe also scored and Trevor Moore added an empty-net goal for the Kings, who have won four of five for the first time this season. Darcy Kuemper made 26 saves.

Rookie defenseman Stian Solberg scored his first two NHL goals on consecutive shifts in the first period for the Ducks, who have lost five of six while yielding 23 goals in a series of rough defensive performances.

Beckett Sennecke also scored and captain Mikael Granlund had two assists for Anaheim, but Cutter Gauthier failed to score a goal for only the third time in the Ducks’ 14 games in November, and he didn’t get a point for only the second time this month. Laurent Brossoit stopped 16 shots.

Solberg and Zuccarello became the first two Norwegians to score in the same NHL game during the first 25 1/2 minutes at Honda Center. Their four combined goals also were the most by Norwegians in one game.

These Southern California archrivals both made the playoffs last spring, but both are behind last season’s pace this fall while struggling with major issues. The Kings entered the weekend 31st in the NHL in goals scored, while the Ducks were fifth-worst in goals allowed.

The 20-year-old Solberg sidestepped Zuccarello to create a shooting lane for his first NHL goal. The standing ovation had barely ended when he added his second from the point 76 seconds later for the fastest two goals by a defenseman in Ducks history.

Zuccarello evened it by forcing two pucks past Brossoit from sharp angles.

Sennecke got his 13th goal during a two-man advantage late in the second period, but Lee put the Kings back ahead after the intermission off a double deflection of Brian Dumoulin's shot.

Ducks center Leo Carlsson missed his third straight game with an upper-body injury.

Up next

Another Freeway Faceoff on Saturday night in Los Angeles.

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