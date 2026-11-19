MANCHESTER, England (AP) — In the words of Mauricio Pochettino , opportunities to coach Manchester United are rare.

For him, yes. In reality, the United job has been available frequently during more than a decade of decline as one coach after another has failed to bring the good times back to the 20-time English champion.

Pochettino is the eighth permanent head coach or manager to take on the job since club great Alex Ferguson retired in 2013. The Argentine takes over United at its lowest ebb since then, languishing in the Premier League relegation zone after its worst start in 40 years.

So when he said this week that he would change United's fortunes, it will have been music to the ears of supporters tired of living in the shadow of Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea. At the same time, it will have been taken with a pinch of salt after so much underachievement for years.

When it was put to Pochettino by TNT TV analyst DaMarcus Beasley that “Manchester is blue, it will always be blue,” in reference to Man City's recent dominance, his response was defiant.

“No way. You will see. Give me time and that is going to change," Pochettino said.

Time is not always a luxury afforded to United coaches.

Michael Carrick was fired last week less than six months after signing a two-year contract. Carrick paid the price for a run of one win from 10 games, which left one of the world's most storied clubs in danger of being dragged into a relegation battle.

His predecessor Ruben Amorim lasted 14 months .

David Moyes, who took on the unenviable task of succeeding Ferguson, was fired 11 months into a six-year contract in 2014.

So time may not be on Pochettino's side and he faces the daunting prospect of a trip to archrival Liverpool in his opening game in charge on Sunday. Hardly the ideal opponent for someone needing to get off to a fast start in the job.

How the Anfield crowd would love to hand him his first defeat. Given he arrived in Manchester only on Wednesday, Pochettino has had little chance to get his ideas across to the players he's inherited.

The best United can hope for is what is known as the “new manager bounce.” That a change of coach will be enough to provide a temporary lift at least and rouse performances out of players who have looked desperately out of sorts this season.

It certainly worked for Carrick when he took over on a temporary basis in January. In his first game he oversaw a 2-0 win against City. In his second a 3-2 victory over eventual champion Arsenal.

Those results went a long way to earning Carrick a long-term contract and formed the foundation of United's run to a third-place finish and Champions League qualification.

Pochettino would relish a similar flying start, but Carrick's ultimate fate should serve as a warning that patience and time are limited at United.

Key matchups

Liverpool vs. United is the fiercest rivalry in English soccer and a must-watch at any time, let alone when a new coach has come aboard.

Man City, after three straight losses, hosts Fulham and Arsenal travels to Newcastle.

Players to watch

Florian Wirtz had a standout international window, scoring three goals in two games for Germany. The forward was also on target for Liverpool in its 3-1 win against Crystal Palace before the break. After an uncertain start to life in the Premier League, Liverpool will hope he is finally finding his feet.

Out of action

Virgil van Dijk withdrew from the Netherlands squad due to what was described as a fitness issue, and Aston Villa midfielder Johan Manzambi missed out on Switzerland's games because of a calf problem.

James Robson is at https://x.com/jamesalanrobson

See AP’s full soccer coverage here