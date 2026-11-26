DALLAS (AP) — Mavrick Bourque scored his first goal for Nashville , getting it against the team that traded him nearly five months ago as the Predators beat Dallas 3-1 on Wednesday night to end the Stars' five-game winning streak.

Predators goalie Juuse Saros stopped 20 shots, and withstood a flurry of activity in front of his net toward the end of the Stars' only power play with about 5 1/2 minutes left.

Bourque put Nashville ahead to stay when he scored with just under a minute left in the first period, taking a pass from Brady Skjei and then sliding across the center of the circle before sending a wrister past former teammate Jake Oettinger. The 24-year-old Bourque raised both arms in the air and glanced upward with an expression of relief after finally scoring a goal in his 20th game, though he already had five assists.

Oettinger was coming off his NHL-leading fifth shutout three nights earlier in a 1-0 win over Pittsburgh when he had 33 saves. He stopped 24 shots against the Predators, who won for the ninth time in 11 games.

Wyatt Johnston scored with 35 seconds left for the Stars to avoid being shut out for the first time since a 4-0 loss to St. Louis in their season opener Oct. 1. That came between a pair of empty-net goals for Nashville, Ross Colton with 1:11 left and Jack Drury with 15 seconds left.

Dallas traded Bourque because of salary cap issues to the Predators at the start of free agency July 1. Bourque a restricted free agent due for a big bump from his $950,000 salary last season, and got a $33 million, six-year contract ($5.5 million a season) from the Predators.

A first-round draft pick by the Stars in 2020, Bourque made his NHL debut at the end of 2023-24 season. He had 20 goals and 21 assists playing all 82 regular-season games last season.

Up next

Predators: Host Utah on Friday.

Stars: At St. Louis on Friday.

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