Max Fried to come off injured list and pitch for Yankees in Saturday's doubleheader against Red Sox

NEW YORK (AP) — Max Fried will come off the injured list to pitch for the New York Yankees in Saturday's day-night doubleheader against the Boston Red Sox.

The team hadn't yet decided which game Fried will start, manager Aaron Boone said Friday afternoon. Fellow left-hander Carlos Rodón is scheduled to get the ball in the other game.

“We'll figure out how we're going to roll it out here a little later,” Boone said. “We'll talk, me and the pitching group, and see what just makes the most sense. It won't be rocket science. It'll be like, what do we think just puts the staff as a whole in the best position?”

Boone wouldn't disclose how many pitches he thinks Fried will be able to throw Saturday.

Fried was placed on the 15-day injured list for the second time this season Aug. 17, retroactive to Aug. 14, with a left elbow bone bruise. He was sidelined with the same issue from May 14 until July 22, but this stint will be much shorter.

The three-time All-Star threw live batting practice in between two side sessions this week to prepare for his return after spending the minimum length of time on the IL.

“I think we were hopeful of that going in, ‘cause there was some thought we probably maybe could have even kept him pitching, but felt like this was the smarter thing to do to give ourselves the best chance to be in a better place with him in what we hope is a couple more months of playing," Boone said.

"He has responded well. Actually, similar to how he responded the first time when he left Baltimore and missed more time. He has kind of responded well to that time and then the buildup. Like, he's never really been shut down. So, this week's gone well with the live and then two sides around that. So, excited to get him back out there tomorrow.”

Fried is 4-4 with a 2.81 ERA in 15 starts this season, his second with the Yankees after signing a $218 million, eight-year contract as a free agent.

New York was set to begin a critical four-game series Friday night against the Red Sox, who trailed the Yankees by two games in the race for the top American League wild card and home-field advantage throughout a potential best-of-three playoff series between the longtime rivals.

Still waiting for star slugger Aaron Judge to return from a broken rib, the Yankees were four games behind first-place Tampa Bay in the AL East.

In other injury-related updates, right-hander Clarke Schmidt is scheduled to begin a minor league rehab assignment Saturday. Schmidt has been sidelined all year while recovering from Tommy John surgery but could return to help the pitching staff in some capacity before the end of the season.

Boone also said starter Ryan Weathers, placed on the 15-day injured list Sunday with a left forearm flexor strain, is doing very well and is “going to be back in the mix.”

"So, we’re going to have an influx of starters and that’s going to end up bumping guys to the (bullpen) that could become real factors,” Boone said.

Third baseman Ryan McMahon (left thumb sprain) is expected back from the injured list when rosters expand Sept. 1.

Designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton is rehabbing as though he's trying to return this season, but he hasn't resumed baseball activities, Boone said.

Stanton has been out since April 25 with a right calf strain. He had another setback in his recovery last week when he strained his left calf while running the bases.

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