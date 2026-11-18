MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jaden McDaniels hit a go-ahead layup with 2.6 seconds remaining after Minnesota stole a Portland inbounds pass and the Timberwolves rallied to beat the Trail Blazers 106-105 on Tuesday night.

Portland led for nearly the entire fourth quarter before the Wolves mounted a furious comeback. Ayo Dosunmu hit a clutch 3-pointer with 50 seconds remaining to cut the lead to 105-104, setting up McDaniels' big shot. Portland's Damian Lillard had a look at a game-winning shot, but Minnesota's Trey Lyles blocked it with a second remaining.

The teams also played Monday, with the Wolves winning 106-98 .

Dosunmu led all scorers with a season-high 30 points to pace Minnesota's offense. McDaniels' winner gave him 22 points in the game, while LaMelo Ball chipped in 18 points and nine assists for the Wolves.

Lillard found his shot Tuesday after going 2 for 15 in Monday's loss. The veteran guard hit 5 of 11 shots from deep and was 8 of 19 from the floor to lead the Blazers with 25 points. Jrue Holiday added 23 off the bench.

Portland was without star Deni Avdija, who sat out Tuesday with a sore foot. He had 27 points and eight boards in Monday's loss to the Wolves.

Minnesota was also down a starter Tuesday, as Jonathan Kuminga was ruled out with a right shoulder contusion. Kuminga took a knee to the shoulder in the fourth quarter of Monday's game.

The Timberwolves, who entered Tuesday with the worst free throw percentage in the league (69%), missed 12 free throws.

Minnesota big man Rudy Gobert, who had 18 points and 15 rebounds Monday against Portland, was a non-factor Tuesday. Foul trouble limited him to four minutes in the first half. He was held scoreless for the first time this season.

Up next

Trail Blazers: At Milwaukee on Thursday.

Timberwolves: Host the New York Knicks on Thursday.

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