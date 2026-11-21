BOSTON (AP) — Mason McKenzie threw two touchdown passes, former Syracuse commit Bo MacCormack III broke up the middle for a 56-yard score and Boston College beat the Orange 27-15 on Saturday.

McKenzie completed 14 of 24 passes with 131 yards for the Eagles (5-6, 3-5 Atlantic Coast Conference) with no interceptions. MacCormack, who flipped to BC in November of his senior year of high school, rushed for 236 yards on 30 carries to help the Eagles snap a three-game skid.

Syracuse quarterback Steve Angeli, who engineered two late comebacks against then-No. 19 SMU on Oct. 31 and North Carolina State last week , left the game after taking a hard hit from Demetrius Ballard, who was flagged for roughing the passer.

Angeli went 13 of 21 for 164 yards before the injury. He was down on the field for a while rolling in pain before walking off. Backup Malachi Nelson completed 12 of 26 for 202 yards including a 27-yard TD to Umari Hatcher.

The Orange (5-6, 3-6 ACC) were deep in the red zone four times and came away with just three field goals from Tripp Woody. The loss spoiled their chance to become bowl eligible.

With BC holding a 13-9 edge in the third quarter, MacCormack burst free for the score with three defenders giving chase. McKenzie hit Nedrick Boldin Jr. with a 22-yard score in the fourth.

Coming off a lopsided loss at third-ranked Notre Dame last week , the Eagles went 81 yards on the game’s first drive, taking a 7-0 edge when McKenzie rolled to his left a flipped a 4-yard TD pass to tight end Zeke Moore.

The takeaway

Syracuse: Their path to bowl eligibility just got a lot tougher with a matchup against Notre Dame at home next week and the uncertainty with Angeli’s injury.

Boston College: Five of the six Eagles’ home games were decided by one score, three of them wins. Becoming bowl eligible is still in play, but it would take a huge upset at Miami.

Weak red for Orange

They started with first-and-goals at the 5, 4 and 4 came away with only two field goals.

On the second trip, they had a 3-yard TD pass to Daunte Bacheyie wiped out after review because he had stepped out of bounds before coming back to make the catch.

Take those kicks, Syracuse

BC kicker Luca Lombardo, who played soccer at Syracuse, booted a pair of first-half field goals: a 46-yarder early in the second quarter and one from 32 as time expired in the first half.

Up next

Syracuse: Host No. 3 Notre Dame Saturday.

Boston College: At No. 5 Miami Saturday.

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