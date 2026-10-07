Messi caps Argentina farewell with a penalty and 2 assists in a 3-0 win over Benin

BUENOS AIRES (AP) — Lionel Messi turned his official farewell to Argentina into a gala performance, contributing a penalty and two assists in a 3-0 win over Benin in an international friendly on Tuesday at the Monumental Stadium in Buenos Aires, where the crowd offered a deafening final ovation to the genius who, for over two decades, defined the footballing pulse of a nation.

In front of 85,000 fans, the superstar capped off an international career spanning 21 years, 126 goals, a 2022 World Cup victory, and two Copa América titles.

Orchestrating the win

Following a corner kick taken Messi, defender Nicolás Otamendi connected with a header to open the scoring in the 48th minute. Messi then provided an assist to young talent Nicolás Paz, who paid tribute to the star with an exquisite left-foot finish in the 61st.

Ten minutes later, Messi buried a left-foot penalty into the top corner, adding to his tally as the Albiceleste’s all-time leading scorer.

“Olé, olé, Messi,” the crowd chanted in his honor.

Passing the torch

Despite still playing at a high level at age 39, Messi announced on Aug. 31 that the end of his time with Argentina was set.

Messi played his final match — his 208th for Argentina — amid a spectacular fireworks display. He wore a special edition Albiceleste jersey featuring wider vertical stripes than the standard design, a giant sun, and a golden No. 10 on the back. The back detail featured a goat’s horns in the print — a nod to the “GOAT,” referencing both the animal and his status as the “Greatest of All Time.”

Ten minutes after kickoff, the referee paused the match to honor the Argentine captain. Rivals and teammates approached to greet him while fans rose for a standing ovation. Messi raised his hand in acknowledgment.

“Come, come, sing with me, and a friend you’ll find; hand in hand with Leo Messi, we’ll all celebrate the victory,” the crowd sang to him.

From heartbreak to World Cup glory

A successor to the legendary Diego Maradona, Messi made his debut for the senior national team in 2005. But his journey was fraught with frustration until 2022, when he finally lifted the World Cup — a triumph that secured his place in the pantheon of the sport’s greatest players and cemented his status as a national hero in Argentina.

Accompanied by his sons Thiago, Mateo, and Ciro, Messi was overcome with emotion as the Argentine national anthem played, sung by a veteran of the 1982 Falklands War. Goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez tried to comfort him by placing an arm around his shoulders.

Devoted fans and moving tributes

“It’s not a goodbye, it’s a ‘farewell forever,’ Captain” — that was the message Rebeca Arias and Daniel Lema emblazoned on a hat designed for the occasion. On the brim, they drew various depictions of Messi corresponding to each of the six World Cups he contested. The young couple traveled more than 1,000 kilometers (620 miles) from their native Tucumán to witness his final performance.

“We believe this is a unique moment. It’s all worth it — being here, making the journey we did. Something like this might never happen again with a player,” Arias remarked.

In the last World Cup, Messi went close to another title, falling just short after a 1-0 defeat to Spain in the final. However, the runner-up finish didn't overshadow his remarkable performance in the tournament — featuring eight goals and four assists.

His contribution was so pivotal that Messi has once again entered the conversation for the Ballon d’Or, competing against the two top contenders to succeed him: Spaniard Lamine Yamal and Frenchman Kylian Mbappé.

The Argentine star remains the only footballer to have won the award eight times.

Messi receives honorary doctorate

Before his farewell at the stadium, Messi received an honorary doctorate from the University of Buenos Aires (UBA), a public institution.

The academic institution presented the honor at the national team’s training complex in the suburb of Ezeiza. The star was awarded a diploma and a medal in recognition of his performance with the national team, as well as his influence both on and off the pitch.

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